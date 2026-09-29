3 Biggest Takeaways From Raptors Media Day

The Toronto Raptors are in Quebec City as they begin the start of training camp, but before they left, they stopped by in Toronto to speak with media members about the upcoming season.

The Raptors have a lot of upside going into the season, which brings a lot of hype for the fanbase and franchise. Here's a look at three massive takeaways from Raptors Media Day:

Kawhi Leonard Changes the Whole Dynamic

Kawhi Leonard talks to the media during Toronto Raptors Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing a proven winner like Leonard into the building puts the Raptors on a different level than where they were before. He expressed a desire to be in Toronto, which is very different from his attitude when he first arrived eight years ago. Leonard spoke about how he didn't feel like he was in a contending situation with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, but he feels different now that he's with the Raptors.

Adding Leonard gives the Raptors the alpha playmaker they need to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Having him on the roster should give them a ton of confidence moving forward.

Raptors Expect Boost From Younger Players

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles dribbles ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a young team, the Raptors still need their younger players to take the right steps towards becoming key contributors for the team come playoff time. Jamal Shead, Collin Murray-Boyles and Ja'Kobe Walter have proven in the last two years that they are capable of making that leap.

Now, it's up to Allen Graves, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, to follow in their footsteps. The Raptors feel like Graves can play any of the five positions, making him extremely valuable for the second unit. There is a world of possibilities for Graves in a tricky season, ranging from being part of the rotation from day one to splitting his time between Toronto and the 905 in the G League.

Scottie Barnes Has a Chip on His Shoulder

Scottie Barnes talks to the media during Toronto Raptors Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scottie Barnes is coming into the season with a lot to prove. His role may be different with Leonard entering the fold, but Barnes wants to be one of the best defenders in the league. He feels that way after not being on the All-NBA Defensive Team, and he's going to use that as fuel to carry him through the upcoming campaign.

A motivated Barnes should push the Raptors closer to where they want to be, which should excite the fan base as he enters his sixth season in the league.

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