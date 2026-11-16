3 Takeaways from Raptors OT Loss Against Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are frustrated after losing in overtime by a score of 112-108 against the New York Knicks inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors started off slow but picked things up in the third quarter to take a lead going into the fourth. They only managed to put 21 points in the final frame, which would send the game into overtime. New York ultimately outscored Toronto 17 to 13 in the final five minutes to claim the win.

Here's a look at three takeaways from the matchup:

Scottie Barnes Makes a Massive Difference

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is interviewed by TSN female reporter Raegan Subban. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing the last three games with a groin injury, Scottie Barnes made his big return, and it was clear that the team missed him. Barnes scored 30 points while grabbing nine rebounds in 36 minutes of action, a sign that his injury struggles are behind him.

The Raptors looked more organized on the offensive end of the floor while also providing more pressure on defence. Barnes put the Raptors in a position to win, but playing against an elite team like the Knicks forced Toronto to do a little bit more to walk away victorious.

Late-game execution is what cost the Raptors in this one, but Barnes should lead the charge in the rematch between the two teams.

Another Blown Lead for the Raptors

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the third straight game, the Raptors blew a double-digit lead in a loss. One time is a flash in the pan. Two times might be a coincidence, but three times is a pattern, and a concerning one at that. Toronto needs to be able to play a full 48 minutes and keep a lead when they work so hard to build one.

The Raptors are learning the hard way that they need to keep their foot on the gas to put these teams away. Toronto could easily be 3-0 in their last three games, but getting complacent has cost them victories in each of those contests.

RJ Barrett's Struggles

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raptors forward RJ Barrett has been strong for the team this season, but this was one of his more forgettable performances. Barrett was not hitting on all cylinders, and some of the little mistakes he made throughout the game added up. If one or two of those were cleaned up, maybe the Raptors would walk away victorious in this one.

Ultimately, the Raptors rely too much on Barrett to bench him, so he needs to be able to figure out how to move past his unfortunate showing against his former team in Toronto's next meeting.

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