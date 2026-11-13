Raptors Turnover Problem Is Much Worse Than Their Numbers Suggest

The Toronto Raptors have done a good job protecting the basketball this season, but their inability to recover after turnovers is becoming an increasingly costly problem. Toronto fell to 5-7 after Thursday night's 123-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, despite a season-high 31-point performance from RJ Barrett.

While the Raptors struggled to keep pace with Philadelphia in several traditional statistical categories, their biggest issue was once again what happened after giving the ball away. The 76ers scored 24 points off turnovers, compared with just 14 for Toronto. That 10-point difference accounted for nearly the entire margin of defeat, exposing a troubling defensive trend that has followed the Raptors throughout their recent struggles.

Toronto's Turnover Numbers Are Deceiving

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's particularly concerning is that Toronto isn't turning the ball over at an unusually high rate. The Raptors are averaging just 14.3 turnovers per game, tied with the Detroit Pistons for the ninth-fewest in the NBA. That's a continuation of last season's progress, when Toronto finished eighth in the league with 13.7 turnovers per game. However, protecting possessions hasn't translated into better defensive results.

Toronto is allowing 19.9 points off turnovers per game, the ninth-highest mark in the league. Among the 10 teams that commit the fewest turnovers, the Raptors are the only team also allowing opponents to score at such a high rate off those mistakes.

Every other team in that group ranks in the top half of the league in points allowed off turnovers, with the New York Knicks sitting lowest at 14th. In other words, Toronto is doing the difficult part of limiting mistakes but failing to minimize the damage when they happen.

Raptors' Lack of Defensive Hustle Is Costing Them

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem has become particularly noticeable over Toronto's last five games, during which it has lost the points-off-turnovers battle every time. The Raptors have lost four of their last five games, including three consecutive defeats. Their only victory during that stretch came against the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently own a 1-11 record.

There are understandable personnel concerns, particularly with Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard sidelined by injuries. Both players provide defensive versatility that Toronto desperately needs. However, injuries don't completely explain the team's struggles. Too often, the Raptors aren't getting back in transition, recovering after mistakes or showing the urgency necessary to prevent opponents from capitalizing on their turnovers.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley listens to Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic in the third quarter against Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Philadelphia, Toronto lost by 11 points while surrendering 10 more points off turnovers. Its 16-point loss to Memphis also featured a 10-point disadvantage in that category. Those margins demonstrate how costly Toronto's lack of defensive awareness has become. The Raptors don't necessarily need to become a team that never makes mistakes. They need to become a team that responds better when they do.

Getting Barnes and Leonard back should help, but their returns won't automatically solve a problem rooted in collective effort and defensive discipline. Until Toronto starts getting back in transition and competing through every possession, its impressive ball security will continue to mean very little.

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