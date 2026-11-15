Scottie Barnes Injury Update Could Change Knicks vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are returning to the court to take on the defending champion New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors are coming into the game hoping to snap a three-game losing streak that has spanned nearly a week. They finished their road trip with a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in their second NBA Cup game, but they have yet to find the win column since then.

Losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers have come without Scottie Barnes in the lineup due to a groin injury, but he has been upgraded to questionable on the team's injury report ahead of the game.

Scottie Barnes Could Change Raptors Fortunes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is interviewed by TSN female reporter Raegan Subban. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no coincidence that the Raptors started losing games once Barnes went down with an injury. He affects both sides of the basketball court with elite play, and that makes things incredibly difficult for the Raptors when he isn't on the floor.

On offence, he takes a lot of pressure off of RJ Barrett, who has played well in his absence, but it's clear by the results that the team needs him out there on the court. Defensively, Barnes will have the chance to defend Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns throughout the evening in hopes of disrupting their rhythm on offence.

The Raptors are also playing a Knicks team that is hungry to end a losing streak of their own. The Knicks have dropped their last two games to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, the latter of which came by two points in the NBA Cup on Friday night.

Full Injury Report

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after the game against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questionable:

- PF Scottie Barnes – Left groin strain

Out:

- C Nate Bittle (C) – Right foot avulsion fracture

- SF Kawhi Leonard – Left knee injury management

- SG Kevin McCullar Jr. – G League two-way

- PG Malachi Smith – G League two-way

This is the first matchup of a two-game set between the two teams in Toronto this week. It is all about setting the tone and giving the Raptors some confidence as they start a new week.

The tip-off between the Knicks and Raptors is scheduled for 6 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app.

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