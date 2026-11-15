4 Questions Raptors Must Answer to Beat the Knicks

The Toronto Raptors welcome the New York Knicks on Sunday night in a matchup that will test their ability to control the game against one of the Eastern Conference's more formidable opponents.

With Scottie Barnes still listed as questionable, Toronto could once again find itself navigating a difficult matchup without its most versatile player. Regardless of his availability, the Raptors will need to be disciplined on both ends of the floor against a Knicks team built around the offensive brilliance of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

For Toronto, the path to victory will likely depend on its ability to dictate the tempo, remain competitive from beyond the arc, and generate extra possessions against a team that rarely gives the ball away.

Here are four questions the Raptors must answer if they hope to knock off New York.

Can the Raptors Force the Knicks to Play at Their Pace?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown drives between Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles and guard Ja'kobe Walter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Toronto's clearest paths to victory is turning this matchup into a game played on its terms rather than New York's.

The Raptors are at their best when they can create chaos on defense, generate transition opportunities, and using their athleticism to attack before opposing defenses can get organized. New York, meanwhile, has the personnel to thrive in a more deliberate half-court environment, particularly with Brunson orchestrating the offense.

Allowing the Knicks to comfortably initiate their sets and dictate the rhythm would neutralize one of Toronto's most important advantages.

The Raptors need to pressure the ball, challenge passing lanes, and push the tempo even after made baskets. Players like Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamal Shead can be particularly valuable in disrupting New York's offensive rhythm and creating opportunities in the open floor.

Barnes' potential absence complicates that approach. His ability to grab defensive rebounds and immediately initiate transition offense is a major component of Toronto's identity.

The Raptors don't necessarily need a track meet, but they cannot allow New York to dictate the speed and physicality of every possession.

Can Toronto Keep Up in the Three-Point Battle?

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle shoots a three point basket overtop of Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three-point line could prove to be one of the most significant swing factors in Sunday's matchup.

New York possesses multiple dangerous perimeter threats, with Towns' ability to stretch the floor creating additional problems for opposing defenses. Brunson's penetration forces defenders into difficult decisions, and the Knicks have enough shooting to punish late rotations.

Toronto's challenge is twofold: limiting New York's quality perimeter opportunities while generating enough deep-ball production to remain competitive.

The Raptors have struggled with consistency from beyond the arc, particularly when their offense becomes overly reliant on individual creation rather than generating clean catch-and-shoot opportunities through ball movement.

Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Jamison Battle could all play important roles in keeping Toronto within striking distance from the perimeter.

The Raptors don't need to win the three-point battle outright, but they cannot afford to be significantly outscored from deep while relying almost exclusively on paint production.

Against a team with New York's offensive talent, surrendering a substantial advantage from beyond the arc could make every other aspect of the game considerably more difficult.

Will the Turnover Battle Decide the Game?

Toronto Raptors Jamal Shead defends against Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When two teams that generally take care of the basketball meet, the turnover battle becomes particularly important.

Both Toronto and New York have demonstrated an ability to limit giveaways, making it difficult for opponents to generate easy offense through defensive pressure alone.

That presents an interesting challenge for a Raptors team that often relies on defensive disruption to create scoring opportunities.

Toronto cannot expect New York to make mistakes. Brunson is an exceptionally controlled offensive initiator who rarely allows opposing defenses to dictate his decision-making.

Instead, the Raptors will need to manufacture mistakes through aggressive but disciplined defensive possessions. That means applying pressure without overcommitting, disrupting passing angles, and forcing the Knicks deeper into the shot clock.

Murray-Boyles could be fundamentally important in this area. His defensive versatility and ability to generate deflections give Toronto opportunities to force turnovers without compromising its defensive structure.

The other side of the equation is equally important. Toronto cannot afford careless offensive possessions, particularly against a Knicks defense capable of turning those mistakes into immediate scoring opportunities.

With neither team particularly generous in giving away possessions, even a handful of additional turnovers could ultimately determine the outcome.

How Will Toronto Handle Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns?

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts in the first half against the Indiana Pacers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest question entering Sunday's matchup is how Toronto intends to defend New York's two primary offensive weapons.

Brunson presents an enormous challenge. His footwork, change of direction, and patience make him exceptionally difficult to contain in isolation. Toronto will need to throw multiple defensive looks at him to disrupt his rhythm.

Shead and Walter could both see significant defensive responsibilities, while Barnes' potential return would provide another versatile option to handle the matchup.

Towns creates an entirely different problem.

His combination of size, perimeter shooting, and offensive rebounding makes him a difficult matchup for traditional centers. Jakob Poeltl will have his hands full balancing the need to protect the paint with the responsibility of respecting Towns' ability to stretch the floor.

The Raptors must also be careful about how aggressively they help on Brunson. Sending additional defenders toward New York's lead guard could create opportunities for Towns to operate against a rotating defense, whether as a perimeter shooter or attacking mismatches inside.

Murray-Boyles' defensive flexibility could be critical, particularly if Toronto elects to switch more frequently or use smaller, more mobile lineups.

Ultimately, the Raptors won't eliminate Brunson or Towns from the game. The objective must be to make their scoring opportunities difficult, prevent either player from consistently creating advantages for teammates, and avoid allowing both stars to dominate simultaneously.

With Barnes' status still uncertain, Toronto's defensive execution against New York's two offensive centerpieces could be the deciding factor.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.