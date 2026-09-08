3 Raptors Players Whose Roles Could Change Most This Season

The Toronto Raptors aren't making too many external roster swaps for this season, but they might need to make some internal changes in order to perform better than they did in 2025-26.

The Raptors like their core, but certain players might need to make some pivots if they want to achieve higher goals in the upcoming season. Here's a look at three players that might need to change their roles going into the 2026-27 campaign.

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes takes jump shots before game six of the first round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Scottie Barnes continues to morph into the franchise player the Raptors want him to be, his role of being a Swiss Army knife will have to continue. The Raptors found their most success last season when Barnes was just as much of a facilitator as he was a scorer. The introduction of Kawhi Leonard could take that pressure off his shoulders a little bit, at least on the offensive end.

The Raptors won't exactly need Barnes to be the best player on the floor every night, which is somewhat of the responsibility he was already carrying last season. He may very well be the best player for the Raptors every night, but he won't have to be put in a box. Barnes will be asked to do everything and anything with even more confidence than the coaching staff had in him before.

Collin Murray-Boyles

Collin Murray-Boyles brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a rookie, Murray-Boyles was testing the waters in the NBA. Now that he's had a full playoff series and an offseason to get better, the Raptors should expect more out of him. Toronto had Murray-Boyles in the small-ball center role throughout a good chunk of the season, which is a role they should ask more from him again.

A five-man lineup closing out games with Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Leonard, Barnes and Murray-Boyles might be the winning combination that can get Toronto some wins that may have been losses last year.

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter shoots an open jump shot against the Utah Jazz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Murray-Boyles, the Raptors should expect more out of Walter, who is entering his third season. Walter played just over 20 minutes per game last season, which was a step down from where he was a year ago.

With Gradey Dick no longer expected to be on the roster, the Raptors should be asking more from Walter as the team's backup shooting guard. Walter will need to remain among the elite three-point shooters on the team because that is required to be a contender in today's NBA.

Walter is only 22 years old, so there is reason to believe that he will only get better from here, which is a good sign for Toronto.

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