4 Key Storylines: Raptors vs. Bucks

The Toronto Raptors will look to get back in the win column Friday night when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in their latest NBA Cup matchup.

Toronto enters the contest at 4-4 after dropping three of its last four games, including a disappointing 128-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Milwaukee sits at 1-7, navigating the early stages of a rebuild following the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite the Bucks’ struggles, Toronto has plenty of questions to answer before it can consider this matchup an opportunity to get back on track.

Here are four key storylines heading into Friday’s contest.

1. Can the Raptors Bounce Back From an Abysmal Second Half?

Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley dribbles against the Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto’s loss to Denver was particularly frustrating considering how competitive the Raptors looked through the opening 24 minutes.

The Raptors carried a 67-64 advantage into halftime before completely unravelling in the third quarter, getting outscored 41-15 as Denver seized control of the contest.

Toronto struggled to generate quality looks offensively in the 2nd half, while their defensive execution deteriorated against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets’ interior attack. The Raptors ultimately surrendered 76 points in the paint, highlighting just how vulnerable their defense became.

While the fourth quarter offered little opportunity for a comeback, the third-quarter collapse effectively decided the game.

For a Raptors team attempting to establish itself as a legitimate Eastern Conference playoff contender, maintaining its defensive intensity and offensive execution for 48 minutes remains essential.

Milwaukee might not possess Denver’s offensive firepower, but another extended stretch of poor execution could prove costly against a young team looking to establish momentum.

2. Can RJ Barrett Fix His Second-Half Struggles?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles the ball up court during the first half against the Denver Nuggets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RJ Barrett has been one of Toronto’s most consistent scoring options to begin the season, recording at least 20 points in seven of his first eight appearances.

However, his ability to maintain that production throughout games remains an important storyline.

Barrett’s offensive strengths are well established. He thrives attacking downhill, using his physicality to finish through contact and generating opportunities around the basket.

The challenge comes when defences adjust, driving lanes become congested, and Toronto’s half-court offence requires more creativity. Barrett in the 2nd half has seen his efficiency drops staggeringly to 39.7% from the field, 19.0% from 3, and 54.5% from the free-throw line.

Against Milwaukee, Toronto needs Barrett to remain aggressive without becoming predictable later in the game.

Whether that means attacking mismatches, finding cutters when defenses collapse, or making timely perimeter shots, Barrett must demonstrate that his offensive impact can extend beyond strong first-half performances.

3. Can Milwaukee’s Young Core Continue Showing Growth?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries brings the ball up court against Houston Rockets guard Fred Vanvleet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks might be struggling in the standings, but their rebuilding season is about considerably more than wins and losses.

Following the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, Milwaukee has shifted its focus toward developing a promising collection of young talent.

Kel’el Ware represents one of the most intriguing pieces of that transition. The athletic seven-footer offers an exciting combination of rim protection, rebounding, finishing ability, and potential as a perimeter shooter.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. brings a different dimension with his physicality, versatility, and ability to create offense inside the arc, while Kasparas Jakučionis offers intriguing long-term potential as a playmaker.

Rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament provide additional upside as Milwaukee attempts to build a sustainable foundation.

Under new head coach Taylor Jenkins, the Bucks are still determining how their young pieces fit together, but individual development will remain a major priority regardless of the team’s record.

For Toronto, the challenge will be preventing Milwaukee’s young players from gaining confidence early.

The Raptors possess the defensive length and versatility to disrupt developing offensive players. Still, they cannot afford to overlook a Bucks roster with plenty of talent eager to prove itself.

4. Can Jakob Poeltl Bounce Back From a Disastrous Game in Denver?

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl defends his basket against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jakob Poeltl’s return from a shoulder injury was supposed to provide Toronto with some much-needed stability in the frontcourt.

Unfortunately, his first game back came against one of the NBA’s most difficult individual matchups in Nikola Jokic.

Denver repeatedly exploited Toronto’s interior defense, finishing with 76 points in the paint while Jokic recorded 32 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Although the defensive breakdowns extended well beyond Poeltl individually, the veteran center struggled to provide the interior resistance Toronto desperately needed.

Against Milwaukee, Poeltl faces a different challenge.

The Bucks feature an intriguing collection of frontcourt talent, including the athletic Kel’el Ware and veteran Myles Turner, who can stretch defenses away from the basket.

Poeltl will need to demonstrate improved mobility, positioning, and defensive awareness while providing a physical presence on the glass.

His offensive contributions will also matter, particularly as a screener and facilitator in Toronto’s half-court sets.

After an extended absence, some rust is understandable. However, the Raptors need their center to quickly regain the consistency that has made him such an important part of their defensive structure.

Friday presents an opportunity for Poeltl to put the Denver performance behind him and reestablish himself as a reliable presence in Toronto’s rotation. If he can’t find the game-to-game balance the Raptors are searching for, they will be forced to fully commit to Collin Murray-Boyles, which is logically the more productive move in the short and long term.

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