Raptors Could Exploit Nuggets' Biggest Weakness Tonight

The Toronto Raptors have an opportunity to take advantage of a Denver Nuggets team that has been struggling as of late to control the glass. With the teams set to tip off in Ball Arena tonight, Toronto has a clear path to victory if they are able to establish a consistent presence in the paint and out-rebound Denver. This will be the Raptors' sixth game without superstar Kawhi Leonard.

In Denver's last game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Nuggets were outrebounded 53 to 37. This includes a staggering 21 offensive rebounds for Portland. In a game where the Nuggets led heading into the fourth quarter, and ultimately only lost by eight points, those second chances that Denver gave up led to their demise in the end.

Raptors Can Exploit Nuggets Problem on the Glass

Mar 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) battles for position with Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) and center Jakob Poeltl (19) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Toronto can force the Nuggets to defend multiple attempts on the same possession consistently, then they will likely walk out of Denver with a win.

Of course it is important to note that just because Denver struggled to get rebounds against Portland, they might not necessarily struggle the same way against Toronto. The Blazers have Donovan Clingan, who is 6th in the NBA in rebounds per game despite only averaging 24.0 minutes per game.

Jakob Poeltl and Trayce Jackson-Davis might not pose the same threat that Clingan does, but there is another mismatch that Toronto can exploit.

The Blazers' guards alone had five offensive rebounds against the Nuggets. This essentially created five extra opportunites for the Blazers to score in a game which they won by four baskets. Look for RJ Barrett's size and rebounding ability to play a big role in this game.

Toronto Must Then Turn Extra Possessions Into Points

Nov 2, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The challenge for Toronto will be to cash in consistently on any extra opportunities that are created. The Raptors' frontcourt will largely be responsible for leading the rebounding effort, but it will be the responsibility of the whole team to rebound aggressively.

However, if they are too aggressive, this could leave the team vulnerable to fast breaks, or points in transition if they are not finishing consistently on the offensive end of the floor. The key for the Raptors will be to rebound effectively and then convert those extra opportunities to control the pace of the game and establish early momentum.

There is a real opportunity for Scottie Barnes and the Raptors to take advantage of Denver's biggest weakness. Wednesday's matchup will reveal if Toronto can turn it into a tangible advantage.

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