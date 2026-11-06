Raptors vs. Bucks Matchup Could Change RJ Barrett's Role

The Toronto Raptors are bringing their four-game road trip to an end as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Fiserv Forum.

The Raptors are 1-2 so far on the trip after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, while completing an improbable comeback victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back. The trip so far has been defined by injuries, which could also affect the matchup against the Bucks.

Scottie Barnes has been added to the injury report with groin tightness, which could mean RJ Barrett's offensive responsibilities will grow during the game against the Bucks.

RJ Barrett Needs Strong Performance vs. Bucks

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots the ball against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kawhi Leonard already on the sidelines with a knee injury, Barrett's role has already grown. He is already commanding more attention from opposing defenses, but he has taken the new role head-on. He is averaging 20.9 points per game so far this season and has scored at least 22 points in each game during the team's road trip so far.

We have seen how much Barnes has made an impact with Leonard on the sidelines when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. Taking him out of the equation puts the Raptors at risk of potentially losing a very winnable game against the Bucks, a team that only has one victory so far this year.

It's going to take more than one person to replace the team's leading scorer, but Barrett should be the first player the team looks at to step up. Jaime Jaquez Jr. will likely draw the defensive assignment on Barrett, but he has a 121.5 defensive rating so far this season, which should give the Raptors the green light to go right at him.

Milwaukee doesn't have a true defensive juggernaut that Toronto will have to go through. The team is allowing 122.3 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league behind the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls. This means Barrett has to take advantage of the opportunity and lead his team to victory should Barnes be unable to go.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Bucks is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Fiserv Forum. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on the SN+ app.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.