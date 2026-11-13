Toronto Raptors Report Card: Player Grades After 12 Games

Twelve games into the NBA season, the Toronto Raptors have provided a little bit of everything. There have been encouraging individual performances, frustrating stretches of inconsistency, and a handful of players who have exceeded expectations.

While the team's overall results tell one story, individual performances paint a much more complicated picture. Some of Toronto's most productive statistical performers haven't necessarily been its most impactful players, while several role players have quietly emerged as essential pieces of the rotation.

With the season approaching the 15% mark, it's time to hand out some early report cards.

Scottie Barnes — B+

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after the game against the LA Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes remains one of Toronto's most impactful players, but his opening 12 games have been a roller coaster.

The highs have been spectacular. His ability to influence games as a defender, rebounder, facilitator and offensive creator continues to demonstrate his enormous ceiling. However, the lows have been equally noticeable, particularly in his perimeter shooting and, at times, with bouts of offensive passivity.

Barnes has looked comfortable operating as a primary ball handler, but his tendency to pick up his dribble prematurely continues to limit his effectiveness. His perimeter defense has also been surprisingly inconsistent for his standards.

When Barnes is engaged and operating at his best, he can completely transform Toronto's identity. The challenge is delivering that version of himself consistently.

RJ Barrett — C+

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett's offensive explosions, including his performance last night, are reminders of how dangerous he can be attacking the basket. Unfortunately, those performances haven't been nearly reliable enough.

For a player whose offensive game is heavily dependent on interior scoring, his overall efficiency has been disappointing. The game-to-game fluctuations have been substantial, and his defensive performance has been downright atrocious at times.

Barrett can produce excellent fantasy basketball numbers, but scoring totals alone don't adequately capture his impact on winning.

Toronto needs better efficiency, more dependable production and significantly greater defensive accountability from one of its highest-paid players.

Immanuel Quickley — C

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quickley continues to be one of Toronto's most difficult players to evaluate.

His traditional numbers remain respectable, but the overall impact hasn't consistently matched the production. His perimeter shooting has been underwhelming, his defensive engagement fluctuates, and his decision-making continues to raise questions.

Quickley isn't a natural point guard, and that becomes particularly evident when Toronto needs someone to organize its half-court offense consistently.

There have been encouraging stretches, but too often his offensive possessions feel disconnected from what the Raptors need. Through 12 games, his impact on winning has been mediocre.

Collin Murray-Boyles — B+

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles dunks in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few Raptors have been more important to the team's functionality than Murray-Boyles.

The sophomore forward has demonstrated meaningful offensive growth without requiring a significant increase in usage. His screening, cutting, passing and developing offensive versatility have made him an increasingly valuable connector.

Defensively, he's been extraordinary.

Murray-Boyles routinely accepts the toughest assignments regardless of position, providing Toronto with a defensive versatility that few players in basketball can match. Occasional foul trouble remains a concern, but his ability to disrupt opposing offenses has been remarkable.

Perhaps most impressively, every player in Toronto's rotation has posted a better net rating alongside Murray-Boyles than without him.

He doesn't just perform well individually. He raises the level of everyone around him.

Jamison Battle — B

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle shoots a three point basket overtop of Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a difficult opening few games, Battle has settled into his role beautifully.

The sharpshooting forward is connecting on 43.3% of his three-point attempts while launching nearly six per game, providing the spacing Toronto desperately needs.

Battle's defensive limitations remain evident, particularly against quicker opponents, but his willingness to compete and execute within the team's defensive structure deserves recognition.

He understands his role, doesn't demand unnecessary touches and consistently provides offensive value through his shooting.

Jakob Poeltl — C-

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl shoots against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Poeltl's overall grade reflects a disappointing opening stretch, but his recent performances suggest the veteran center is beginning to turn things around.

Over his last four games, Poeltl has looked considerably more comfortable, occasionally resembling the highly effective version Toronto relied upon throughout 2024.

His positional intelligence, defensive communication, screening and physical presence remain important elements of the Raptors' structure.

Toronto doesn't need Poeltl to be spectacular. It needs him to provide dependable interior defense, intelligent offensive execution and a stabilizing presence.

The recent improvement is encouraging, but he'll need to sustain it before his overall grade climbs.

Ja'Kobe Walter — C+

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter passes the ball away from Boston Celtics guard Derrick White | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walter's season has been defined by inconsistency.

He's shooting just 33.8% from three on 6.7 attempts per game, a disappointing return for someone expected to provide reliable perimeter spacing.

Defensively, his on-ball work has been excellent at times. He has the physical tools and competitive instincts to challenge opposing perimeter scorers, but his off-ball awareness remains a significant weakness.

Offensively, Walter has flashed intriguing self-creation abilities, suggesting his ceiling extends beyond that of a conventional three-and-D wing.

Unfortunately, those flashes have been separated by too many ineffective performances. The talent is apparent, but the execution remains uneven.

Jamal Shead — C+

Toronto Raptors Jamal Shead controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shead continues to demonstrate why he's such an intriguing developmental piece for Toronto.

His defensive competitiveness, maturity and elite passing instincts provide genuine value. He understands how to manipulate defenses, deliver passes into tight windows and create opportunities for teammates.

However, his offensive limitations remain substantial.

Shead's inability to consistently create his own shot or threaten defenses from the perimeter makes him easier to defend in half-court situations.

He's already a valuable rotation contributor, but meaningful scoring improvements will be necessary for him to reach another level.

Allen Graves — C+

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves has provided some exciting glimpses of his potential, but his overall performance has been predictably inconsistent for a rookie.

His offensive rebounding has been particularly impressive, creating additional possessions through activity and physicality.

Defensively, he's capable of creating disruption, but his execution from one possession to the next remains messy. He frequently loses track of assignments during rotations and struggles to maintain proper positioning.

His perimeter shooting will ultimately determine how effectively he fits within Toronto's offensive structure.

The upside is evident, but so are the growing pains.

Alijah Martin — A

Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin reacts after scoring a 3-point play in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin has arguably been Toronto's most pleasant surprise through 12 games.

His remarkable 65/56.5/75 shooting splits have provided tremendous offensive efficiency, while his energy and competitiveness have made him an immediate spark plug.

He's been aggressive, decisive and remarkably effective within his opportunities.

Defensively, Martin has been equally impressive, bringing tenacity and consistent effort that have helped energize the Raptors.

Although his shooting percentages will be difficult to sustain, his overall contributions have been outstanding.

Few players have exceeded expectations to this degree.

Trayce Jackson-Davis — C

Toronto Raptors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis gets fouled by New York Knicks forward Tyler Nickel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson-Davis has delivered one of the most unpredictable performances of anyone in Toronto's rotation.

On some nights, he's been genuinely effective. On others, his defensive mistakes have made him nearly unplayable.

His biggest issue is defensive discipline. Jackson-Davis frequently chases opportunities to create disruption, abandoning responsibilities and leaving Toronto exposed through blown backside rotations.

Offensively, he's been considerably more effective when given a simplified role focused on finishing, screening and attacking opportunities around the basket.

The sample remains small, but as a third-string center, he's provided reasonable value despite the inconsistency.

Kyle Anderson — C

Toronto Raptors forward Kyle Anderson comes down with a rebound against the Memphis Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson's opportunities have been extremely limited, making any definitive evaluation difficult.

What we've seen, however, has been largely positive.

He's a cerebral, versatile contributor who understands positioning, makes intelligent decisions and generally avoids unnecessary mistakes.

Anderson doesn't possess an elite individual skill beyond his basketball IQ, but his ability to contribute in several areas gives him some utility.

For a player operating on the fringes of the rotation, he's been perfectly adequate.

Kawhi Leonard — N/A

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles as Washington Wizards center Felix Okpara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With just two appearances through Toronto's first 12 games, there's not enough evidence to assign Leonard a meaningful grade.

His availability remains the biggest storyline surrounding his season, and Toronto will need a considerably larger sample before assessing his actual on-court contributions.

Jaden Bradley and Malachi Smith — N/A

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II and guard Javon Small defend against Toronto Raptors guard Jaden Bradley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither player has received enough meaningful playing time to warrant an individual evaluation.

Their grades will have to wait until their roles expand and a more representative sample becomes available.

The Early Verdict

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto's first 12 games have highlighted a fascinating contrast between statistical production and actual impact.

Barnes remains the team's most dynamic all-around talent, but his inconsistency has prevented him from reaching his full potential. Barrett and Quickley have produced respectable traditional numbers without consistently delivering the impact Toronto needs from its established offensive contributors.

Meanwhile, Murray-Boyles has emerged as one of the roster's most influential players, Martin has dramatically exceeded expectations, and Battle has provided reliable perimeter shooting.

The Raptors have enough individual talent to be competitive, but the next step requires greater consistency from their highest-profile players.

Through 12 games, the biggest lesson is straightforward: production and winning impact aren't always the same thing.

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