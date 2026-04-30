3 Takeaways From Raptors’ Devastating Game 5 Loss to Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are on the brink of elimination after losing Game 5 by a score of 125-120 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors led by as much as 12 points, but it wasn't enough to come out with a win.

Here's a look at the three major takeaways from the Game 5 loss:

Raptors Find Their Shot Again

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. | David Richard-Imagn Images

After a stagnant stretch of offensive production, Toronto finally rediscovered its rhythm from beyond the arc in Game 5. The ball movement was crisp, leading to high-quality looks that the Raptors converted at a clip significantly higher than their series average.

The Raptors made 44 of 95 shots from the floor, including 15 of 38 from distance.

This resurgence was fueled by a more aggressive approach in transition, forcing the Cavaliers defense to scramble before they could set their half-court traps. While the final score didn’t swing in their favour, the shot-making ability displayed provides a necessary blueprint for survival as they face a do-or-die Game 6.

Defensive Rotations Crumble Against Cleveland’s Backcourt

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | David Richard-Imagn Images

While the offence clicked, the defensive rotations that defined the Raptors' regular-season success were uncharacteristically slow.

The Cavaliers exploited gaps in the perimeter defense, consistently finding lanes to the rim or kicking out to open shooters when the Raptors over-helped.

Specifically, the point-of-attack defense struggled to contain Cleveland's primary ball-handlers, leading to a breakdown in communication during high-ball screens.

To avoid elimination, the Raptors must reconcile their improved scoring with the disciplined, high-pressure defensive identity that has been missing in this matchup.

Brandon Ingram's Heel Injury

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram warms up before game one of the first round. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The most concerning development from Game 5 is the status of Brandon Ingram, who did not play in the second half due to a heel injury.

Ingram’s ability to draw double teams usually opens up the floor for the rest of the roster, but without that ability, the Raptors' offence becomes much easier to stagnate in the second half.

His recovery timeline over the next 48 hours will likely be the deciding factor in whether Toronto can force a Game 7.

Tip-off for Game 6 between the Cavaliers and Raptors is scheduled for Friday night inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports in Canada or stream it on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

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