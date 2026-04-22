'We Need Him': Raptors Rally Around Brandon Ingram Despite Shooting Struggles

In the high-stakes environment of a playoff push, every missed jumper feels magnified. For Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, the rim has seemed a few inches smaller lately.

However, while the box score might show a dip in efficiency, the vibes inside the Raptors locker room tell a much different story: one of unwavering confidence and chemistry.

The mark of a veteran team isn't how they handle the hot streaks, but how they support their stars through the inevitable shooting slumps. After Game 2 of their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers where Ingram made just 3 of 15 shots from the floor, his teammates were quick to shift the narrative from his individual struggle to his collective importance.

The Right Mentality

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett reacts after being called for a foul. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

RJ Barrett, who has faced his own share of shooting scrutiny throughout the season, was the first to come to his teammate's defence. Barrett emphasized that Ingram’s value to the roster extends far beyond a single night’s field goal percentage.

“Yeah, I just told him ‘stay in it. Stay in it. We need you,'” Barrett said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “He's got us here, man. Like, the whole season, it's been amazing for us. He's been an all-star. So just told him to stay in it, keep his head in it, that we need him. Because you know when I have my off nights, you know he's right there to pick me up.”

For the Raptors to succeed, they rely on a "next man up" philosophy where the burden of scoring is a team effort, ensuring that one player's slump doesn't derail the team's momentum.

Stay Aggressive

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes looks to the basket while being defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Scottie Barnes echoed those sentiments, focusing on the process rather than the result. In today's NBA, the gravity a player like Ingram provides, simply by being a threat on the floor, creates space for everyone else. Barnes isn't looking for Ingram to pass more, he wants him to shoot his way out of it.

“Brandon is a very important player for us,” Barnes said via Grange. “The ball did not go in tonight. You know, we need him to continue being aggressive and shooting. I’ve got absolute support for him. He's going to make his shots.”

The Raptors were able to find more open looks for Ingram, upping his shot total from nine to 15 from Game 1 to Game 2. Ingram got decent looks from midrange, but the shots simply weren't falling.

Blessing in Disguise?

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram goes to the basket. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

For Ingram, the shooting struggles have served as a litmus test for the team’s culture. While some locker rooms might fracture under the pressure of a star's slump in a high-stakes playoff series, the Raptors appear to be using it as a bonding exercise.

Ingram himself acknowledged that the external noise doesn't matter as long as the internal support remains strong.

“It’s helpful. It shows how resilient we’ve been, how together that we’ve been,” Ingram said via Grange. “I definitely don’t have any quit in me. I’m gonna keep going, try to figure it out. To have my teammate have my back, especially in a moment when things aren’t going so well, it’s a blessing.”

The Path Forward

Shooting slumps are often psychological as much as they are mechanical. By removing the fear of failure, Barrett and Barnes are allowing Ingram the mental space to rediscover his rhythm. With the All-Star pedigree Ingram has displayed all season, the Raptors are betting that his return to form isn't a matter of if, but when.

Of course, this shooting slump happening during a playoff series is not ideal, but it's part of the game. The sooner his teammates can help him out of it, the better off they will be, with the Raptors trailing 2-0 against the Cavs in the series. They need Ingram to get back on track and hope that their methods will get him closer to where they need to be.

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