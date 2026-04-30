Brandon Ingram Injury: What It Means For Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 5

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram will not return for the second half of Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a heel injury.

Ingram went scoreless in 11 minutes of action before checking out of the game in the second quarter. With Ingram out, the Raptors have held their own, posting 74 points in the first half as the team holds a lead in a pivotal Game 5 on the road.

Brandon Ingram's Struggles Throughout The Series

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram shoots the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen defends. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Before the heel injury forced him to the sidelines in Game 5, Ingram had been searching for his rhythm against a physical Cleveland defense. The Cavaliers have consistently deployed length to disrupt his high-release jumper, forcing him into contested mid-range looks rather than allowing him to get to the rim.

In Game 1, Ingram only had nine shots and he made his frustrations clear after the opener for the series.

Brandon Ingram on only taking 1 shot in the second half:



"Well, coach wanted to use me as a screener. Also he noticed that my man wasn't coming off me so he wanted me outside of the action and being a receiver.



At the end of the day, me shooting 9 shots is not going to win… pic.twitter.com/m4Sk0RDSEt — William Lou (@william_lou) April 18, 2026

"Well, coach wanted to use me as a screener. Also he noticed that my man wasn't coming off me so he wanted me outside of the action and being a receiver," Ingram said after Game 1. "At the end of the day, me shooting 9 shots is not going to win basketball games."

Ingram proceeded to get 15 shots in Game 2, but he only made three of them, leading to another loss. His best game in the series came in Game 4 when he dropped 23 points to lead the way for the Raptors, but it came on an inefficient 6 of 23 from the field.

Throughout this series, his shooting percentages have dipped below his season averages, a byproduct of the Cavs' scheme that prioritizes taking away the paint. This injury exit punctuates a frustrating stretch where Ingram’s playmaking was hampered by aggressive double-teams at the nail.

Who Steps Up For Raptors?

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter shoots a three point basket during the second half. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

With Ingram unavailable for the second half, the Raptors’ depth will be tested in the most hostile environment of the season. Expect an increased usage rate for RJ Barrett, who thrives as a secondary creator and can absorb the transition scoring vacated by Ingram.

Additionally, the Raptors may lean into small-ball lineups, giving more minutes to Ja'Kobe Walter to space the floor or Jamal Shead for defensive versatility. The scoring burden likely shifts to a committee approach, requiring the bench to maintain the 74 points scored in the first half.

Game 5 Could Easily Decide the Series

Historically, the winner of Game 5 in a tied 2-2 series goes on to win the matchup over 80 per cent of the time. For Toronto, stealing a win on the road without their star forward would provide massive psychological momentum heading back to Scotiabank Arena.

Conversely, if Cleveland capitalizes on Ingram’s absence to mount a comeback, the Raptors face a must-win Game 6 with a depleted rotation. This second half isn't just about survival; it's about which team can better dictate the tempo when "Plan A" goes out the window.

Fans can watch the remainder of Game 5 between the Raptors and Cavaliers on Sportsnet.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.