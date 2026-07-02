Instant Grade: Raptors Sign Kyle Anderson to Bolster Depth and Veteran Leadership

The Toronto Raptors have added veteran forward Kyle Anderson to their roster per Shams Charania. The deal is reportedly for one year and is worth $3.9M. He joins the Raptors after appearing in 43 games last season with the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chance For Early Impact?

Nov 27, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shakes hands with Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) after the game at FedExForum. Toronto won 122-114. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The move comes just two days after the Raptors reunited with superstar Kawhi Leonard. With the Raptors shipping away Gradey Dick in the deal to acquire Leonard, and losing forward Sandro Mamukelashvili to the Lakers yesterday, Anderson has a clear path to earn meaningful minutes for the Raptors immediately.

Anderson is entering his age 33 season and brings an experienced veteran presence into the Raptors locker room. His basketball IQ and decision making makes him a great fit alongside Toronto's young core. As a forward who can play either small or power forward and can guard multiple positions on defense, he is a perfect fit for a Raptors team that has been known to value flexibility within their rotation.

Instant Grade: A

Overall, this is a low risk, high reward move. With the deal being only one year, the Raptors can easily move on next year if the pairing does not work out.

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