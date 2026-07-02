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Instant Grade: Raptors Sign Kyle Anderson to Bolster Depth and Veteran Leadership

Toronto adds an experienced forward capable of defending multiple positions while helping facilitate the offense.
Rocco Moschella|
Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Kyle Anderson (1) shoots for three during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Kyle Anderson (1) shoots for three during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

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Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have added veteran forward Kyle Anderson to their roster per Shams Charania. The deal is reportedly for one year and is worth $3.9M. He joins the Raptors after appearing in 43 games last season with the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chance For Early Impact?

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shakes hands with Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1)
Nov 27, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shakes hands with Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) after the game at FedExForum. Toronto won 122-114. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The move comes just two days after the Raptors reunited with superstar Kawhi Leonard. With the Raptors shipping away Gradey Dick in the deal to acquire Leonard, and losing forward Sandro Mamukelashvili to the Lakers yesterday, Anderson has a clear path to earn meaningful minutes for the Raptors immediately.

Anderson is entering his age 33 season and brings an experienced veteran presence into the Raptors locker room. His basketball IQ and decision making makes him a great fit alongside Toronto's young core. As a forward who can play either small or power forward and can guard multiple positions on defense, he is a perfect fit for a Raptors team that has been known to value flexibility within their rotation.

Instant Grade: A

Overall, this is a low risk, high reward move. With the deal being only one year, the Raptors can easily move on next year if the pairing does not work out.

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Rocco Moschella
ROCCO MOSCHELLA

Rocco Moschella is a contributing writer for Toronto Raptors On SI. During the fall of 2025, he worked with Fan Feed Network, covering sports news and developing digital media content. In addition to writing for On SI, Rocco is a freelance PR and social media content strategist for clients across various industries.

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