Instant Grade: Raptors Sign Kyle Anderson to Bolster Depth and Veteran Leadership
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The Toronto Raptors have added veteran forward Kyle Anderson to their roster per Shams Charania. The deal is reportedly for one year and is worth $3.9M. He joins the Raptors after appearing in 43 games last season with the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Chance For Early Impact?
The move comes just two days after the Raptors reunited with superstar Kawhi Leonard. With the Raptors shipping away Gradey Dick in the deal to acquire Leonard, and losing forward Sandro Mamukelashvili to the Lakers yesterday, Anderson has a clear path to earn meaningful minutes for the Raptors immediately.
Anderson is entering his age 33 season and brings an experienced veteran presence into the Raptors locker room. His basketball IQ and decision making makes him a great fit alongside Toronto's young core. As a forward who can play either small or power forward and can guard multiple positions on defense, he is a perfect fit for a Raptors team that has been known to value flexibility within their rotation.
Instant Grade: A
Overall, this is a low risk, high reward move. With the deal being only one year, the Raptors can easily move on next year if the pairing does not work out.
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Rocco Moschella is a contributing writer for Toronto Raptors On SI. During the fall of 2025, he worked with Fan Feed Network, covering sports news and developing digital media content. In addition to writing for On SI, Rocco is a freelance PR and social media content strategist for clients across various industries.