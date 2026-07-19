The Raptors Can't Afford the Kawhi Leonard Trade to Die

It's been nearly three weeks since all of Canada erupted in joy with the possibility of Kawhi Leonard returning to the Toronto Raptors on the horizon.

However, with the trade not being approved by the league office until the investigation surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers and Leonard's contract, the Raptors are stuck in limbo during an extremely crucial offseason. If this trade ends up being voided, the Raptors might as well kiss their championship hopes for the upcoming season goodbye.

Raptors Aren't a Title Contender Without Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard leaves the court after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the trade ends up not happening, the Raptors will essentially be running it back with the core that made it to the number five seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lost in seven games in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which simply isn't enough to win it all.

The Eastern Conference is likely going to be stronger this season than it was in 2025-26 with the Indiana Pacers coming back with Tyrese Haliburton, the New York Knicks looking to defend their title and a young Detroit Pistons squad hoping to build off of their 60-win season.

On top of that, LeBron James' top suitors in free agency are all in the East, which could make things even more difficult for Toronto. Adding Leonard to the mix was the Raptors' response to the rest of the conference getting better. Without that deal, the team is pretty much in the same spot as it was before.

Raptors Need a 'Plan B'

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram warms up before game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the investigation still weeks away from being completed, the Raptors simply have to twiddle their thumbs and wait for a verdict. The Raptors hope that the trade is still able to happen, even if it results in a suspension for the All-Star forward.

Due to the constraints of the salary cap, the Raptors can't really do much with their roster until they get some clarity on whether or not this deal can happen. The league has essentially told them not to assume that this trade will happen, but Toronto has gone too far into the offseason to really change gears at this point.

"Plan B" for the Raptors won't be anywhere close to the potential that a Leonard-centric team would have for Toronto. It likely includes keeping Brandon Ingram in the fold, hoping to mend a relationship that could very well be fractured due to the trade. Ingram has two years left on his contract, but the 2027-28 season comes with a player option, which he could look to decline after being placed in the Leonard deal.

Given how Ingram finished last season on the sidelines with an injury, it's safe to say that the Raptors' "Plan B" is praying that "Plan A" works out.

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