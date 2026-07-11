The Most Underrated Move the Raptors Made This Summer

The Toronto Raptors' offseason has been defined by their attempt to trade for Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the deal has not been finalized yet, the Raptors also made another sly addition to the roster by signing veteran forward Kyle Anderson to a one-year deal. Signing Anderson could become the most underrated move of the offseason thus far for the Raptors.

Raptors Deserve Praise for Kyle Anderson Signing

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson brings 12 years of experience playing in the NBA with him to Toronto. He also spent four seasons as a teammate of Leonard's with the San Antonio Spurs from 2014-18.

Anderson also has some crossover with Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic. Anderson played for the Grizzlies at the same time Rajakovic was an assistant coach with the team. The two have a familiarity with each other, and that also played a big role in the decision to sign Anderson this offseason.

The fact that the Raptors already have some connections with Anderson makes this a signing that might be a lot better than it looks on the surface.

What Kyle Anderson Brings to Raptors

Anderson may not be the flashiest player on the court, but he does as much with the ball out of his hands as he does with it. Those are the type of players the Raptors need to surround Scottie Barnes and Leonard with on the court.

The Raptors are moving on without Sandro Mamukelashvili, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. Losing Mamukelashvili means the Raptors need someone in the frontcourt who can move the ball and move the basketball around in the second unit. Anderson has fulfilled that role in previous stops in his NBA career, and that could be something he picks up again in Toronto.

Anderson has the ability to slow things down, giving him the nickname "Slow-Mo," where he can slowly back down on opponents to get his shot. He won't be a premium scoring option for the Raptors, but they brought him in to be a strong defensive anchor in the second unit and someone who can carry out the vision Rajakovic has on offense.

While the Anderson signing won't garner too much attention from critics, it could make a world of difference for the Raptors this season.

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