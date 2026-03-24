Brandon Ingram Injury Hurts Raptors, But They Beat Jazz

The Toronto Raptors are feeling good after a win against the Utah Jazz by a score of 143-127 inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Raptors were dealt a crushing blow right before the game as Brandon Ingram was a late scratch with right heel soreness. Ja'Kobe Walter took his place in the starting lineup, but it didn't deter the Raptors from starting off strong. They built a slight lead that bled into the second quarter. The team was up by 10 at the end of the first half, but they still turned on the jets in the third quarter.

When they came out of the locker room, the offence was on fire, dropping 49 points in the third quarter to take a commanding lead into the fourth that allowed the team to cruise to a win.

Raptors Pick Up Much-Needed Win

Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes protects the ball from Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey. | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

RJ Barrett was the leading scorer for the Raptors with 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Walter had 21 points and made six three-pointers in his spot start in place of Ingram. Sandro Mamukelashvili started for Jakob Poeltl, who was resting on the second night of a back-to-back with his lingering back injury. He had 23 points of his own.

Scottie Barnes dropped a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. He also had seven rebounds, making him three shy of a triple-double. Jamal Shead started for an injured Immanuel Quickley and had 15 assists to lead the night. Jamison Battle dropped 17 points off the bench with four three-pointers, while Gradey Dick added 13 of his own.

The Jazz were led by rookie Ace Bailey, who had 37 points on 11 of 21 shooting with seven three-pointers. John Konchar had 19 points of his own for the Jazz. Bryce Sensabaugh came off the bench with 24 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe had a strong night with 16 and Kennedy Chandler added 13 of his own.

The win gives the Raptors their 40th victory of the season, which keeps them in fifth place, with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat all losing earlier in the night. It pushes Toronto even closer to surviving the Play-In tournament.

The Raptors will close out the road trip on Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET inside the Intuit Dome. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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