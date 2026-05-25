Raptors, Pelicans Should Make Another Blockbuster Trade

The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to making a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, as they acquired Brandon Ingram in Feb. 2025 for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and a future first-round pick.

There's reason to believe the Raptors and Pelicans could make another deal this offseason, with New Orleans forward Trey Murphy III linked as a hot name in rumours.

"Trey Murphy III isn't going to check the secondary-creator box, but the pull he has on- and off-ball will open up the half-court for Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles and, well, everyone else," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote.

"He'll cost a mint in draft assets. The Raptors can handle it. They have all of their own first-round picks and shouldn't be shy about throwing them around if they're serious about building up from the middle."

Who is Trey Murphy III?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Murphy is the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Virginia. He has spent each of his first five seasons with the Pelicans. He started off primarily as a player off the bench in his rookie season, but he has grown every year that he has been in the league.

Murphy appeared in 66 games, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, establishing himself as New Orleans' best player.

Murphy is viewed as a rising star in the league, but he is currently stuck on a Pelicans roster that is not ready to contend in the coming years. Trading Murphy could make sense for the Pelicans because his value might not be higher and the team could benefit from the future assets it gets in a deal.

The Pelicans are starting over with new head coach Jamahl Mosley, so they could be willing to go into a full rebuild and give him a blank canvas to work with. It would also open up the door down the line to take on larger salaries for draft picks and give younger players long-term extensions.

Why Murphy Fits Raptors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Murphy fits the timeline of the Raptors perfectly. He is entering his age-26 season and is built to be on a team that can win now. Murphy has three years left on his contract and will make $27 million next season, $29 million the following year and $31 million in the final year of his deal in 2028-29. He is set to hit free agency when he turns 29 years old.

While Murphy is a forward like Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Brandon Ingram, he gives the ideal size Toronto is looking for. On top of that, he is a career 38.2 per cent three-point shooter, which would make him the Raptors' best distance scorer.

Simply put, Murphy fits both the offensive and defensive profiles that the team currently has, and the Raptors should be interested in acquiring him this offseason.

What Raptors Would Need to Trade For Murphy

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III shoots against LA Clippers guard Jordan Miller. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

A trade for Murphy has a bit of similarity to what the Brooklyn Nets did two years ago when they acquired Mikal Bridges and what the Orlando Magic did last offseason when they traded for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. Teams that are looking for someone who can help their team reach that next level but are not looking to obtain a superstar. However, it's going to cost a lot for the Raptors to make a trade.

The Pelicans are in need of adding draft picks, considering they surrendered their 2026 first-round pick in a trade during last year's draft for Maryland centre Derik Queen. The first asset the Raptors would have to trade is their 2026 first-round pick, which sits at No. 19 overall.

The Raptors should be willing to part ways with at least three first-round picks, but that number could rise to four or five if other teams are involved in some kind of bidding war. That could be worth it for a team like the Raptors that has hit on many draft picks in the last couple of years and could be angling toward really trying to win in the playoffs.

The matching salaries will be the hard part because Murphy is making a decent amount of money for the next three years. The likeliest person who would move to New Orleans in such a trade would be RJ Barrett, who has an expiring contract worth roughly the same amount of money.

Barrett established himself as a key part of the Raptors' future during the playoff run with a Game 6 buzzer-beater against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto is likely going to want to extend him this offseason.

Murphy would fit Barrett's role with the Raptors. If Toronto didn't want to trade Barrett, they likely won't be a Murphy suitor. If contract negotiations for an extension with Barrett aren't going well this offseason, the Raptors may want to trade him, and Murphy would be the ideal replacement.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.