Could Raptors trade first-round pick in loaded 2026 NBA Draft?

The Toronto Raptors are a team on the rise winning nine of their first 14 games of the season.

The Raptors still have their pick in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft class, which ESPN's Jeremy Woo believes they will use to select Alabama point guard Labaron Philon Jr.

"Philon has opened the season in good form, notably scoring 25 points in Alabama's road win over St. John's and flashing improved ability as a shotmaker. He's stepping into a focal playmaking role this season and has a nice opportunity to separate himself from the other point guards in this part of the draft. Showing he can shoulder the load efficiently as Alabama navigates a tough nonconference schedule will help," Woo wrote.

"The Raptors control their own pick, but are working to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, likely slating them to select somewhere in this range."

Alabama player Labaron Philon Jr. sits on a TV interview set at SEC Media Day in the Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raptors could trade first-round pick

Philon could help the Raptors, but there wouldn't necessarily be room on the team for him to crack the rotation. In the past three seasons, the Raptors have added Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead to the backcourt and Immanuel Quickley is on a long-term deal.

The Raptors have a very strong bench, ranking as one of the best in the league, but that could lead to them using the first-round pick they own to trade with a team to get some more depth in the building for this year's squad.

It's still early in the season, but if the Raptors can continue this pace, they should have a shot to become buyers at the trade deadline in February. That could allow them to trade for another scorer that can come off the bench, like Corey Kispert of the Washington Wizards or another 3-point specialist that could help the Raptors.

As a team, the Raptors shoot 37 percent from beyond the 3-point line, which hovers around league average. If that number took a slight jump, the Raptors may go from pretender to a contender in the Eastern Conference.

In the meantime, the Raptors will look to keep their winning streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their next matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass out of market.