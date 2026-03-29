Raptors Make History in Rout vs. Magic

The Toronto Raptors are on the right side of history in the first half of their game against the Orlando Magic.

It didn't start out pretty because the Raptors were trailing by as much as seven points early in the first quarter; however, things began to change quickly as the game went on. In the first quarter, the Raptors were trailing 20-14 with 5:30 left in the first quarter. By the time the clock reached 10:06 in the second quarter, the Raptors had scored 31 points, while the Magic did not score throughout the entire span.

The 31-0 run is the longest in NBA history since play-by-play started to be recorded. Both sides of the basketball were clicking, and the Magic couldn't find a rhythm of their own. The Raptors pounced on the opportunity, took advantage, and made their presence known.

Raptors Go on Historic 31-0 Run vs. Magic

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

During the run, the Raptors had just three possessions that did not end in a score, which helped catapult them into the lead, likely for good, unless a miraculous comeback comes the Magic's way.

The Raptors found themselves up 25 points after the run, and they didn't stop there. The Raptors were able to build a lead as large as 45 points by the end of the third quarter, and this is further proof that they deserve to be in the top six of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The team is doing this without All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, point guard Immanuel Quickley and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles in the lineup, who are three of their stronger rotation players. The Raptors should be given a lot of credit for how they are handling this adversity.

The Magic have also dealt with injuries all season long, but they have not been able to have the same punch back that other teams have had when dealing with issues throughout the season.

That's something the Raptors deserve a lot of credit for, and it's why they are putting themselves in a position to succeed in this hectic playoff chase.

With eight games to go after this thrashing of the Magic, the Raptors will look to have some momentum going into the final two weeks of the season and clinch one of the higher spots in the playoffs that they can.

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