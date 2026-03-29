Why Raptors Put RJ Barrett on Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors are struggling with the injury bug late in the season, with several players on the injury report.

Initially, the Raptors were only going to have Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Collin Murray-Boyles on the injury report. However, some slight additions have been made just before tip-off against the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors have put RJ Barrett as a game-time decision due to shoulder stiffness and Jamison Battle is out due to an illness.

“I feel like I’m doing PR for a hospital” — Darko Rajakovic says about the Raptors injury list tonight.



RJ Barrett is a game time decision. Battle and IQ are out. Jakob, Ingram and TJD are all available. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) March 29, 2026

RJ Barrett Has Shoulder Injury

It's a mixed bag of results for the Raptors, who are getting some key players in the lineup in Ingram and Murray-Boyles, but not having Quickley in Battle is definitely a loss. If Barrett is unable to go, it will force the Raptors to dig further into their depth.

There is a good chance that Ja'Kobe Walter, the second-year pro out of Baylor, will start in favor of Barrett, but that is still a decision that has remained to be seen by head coach Darko Rajakovic.

Barrett has been playing very well on both ends of the floor for the Raptors, and that will be a big loss for the team if he were to miss some time.

“Definitely, his offence is helping the team,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“But to be honest with you, what he's doing really well lately is he's playing really good defence. And that's always the thing that then starts with him and starts with us, and that he has to do a good job there. When he does that, I really believe that when he plays with a lot of attention and effort on the defensive, I really think that helps his offence as well.”

So far this season, Barrett has appeared in 49 games for the Raptors, averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. He is also averaging 3.3 assists and is making 34.4 per cent of his shots from beyond the three-point line.

The hope is that Barrett can play against the Magic, but it might be in the team's best interest to hold him out in hopes of having him healthy for more important games down the stretch.

Tip off between the Magic and Raptors is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.