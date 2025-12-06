Five numbers to know after Raptors' disappointing loss vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after a 111-86 loss to the Charlotte Hornets inside Scotiabank Arena.

It's the second loss to the Hornets in a week, falling to them on the road in Charlotte in overtime, and now this time in Toronto. Here's a look at five numbers that matter from the box score.

7 - Brandon Ingram's season low in points

Ingram was incredibly cold from the floor tonight, making just 3 of 13 shots for seven points. It's the worst shooting performance for Ingram in his Raptors tenure.

Ingram is allowed to have bad games, and he will bounce back at some point, but he is probably very disappointed in his performance.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the net against Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

12 - LaMelo Ball's minutes

In an unfortunate turn of events, LaMelo Ball suffered another ankle injury, keeping him out of the second half of the game against the Raptors. Ball was playing well in the first half for the Hornets, scoring 11 points in just 12 minutes.

Ball's injury woes have stalled the Hornets' progress. It's hard to see how he can be the face of the franchise if he continues to get hurt at this rate.

12 (again) - Raptors' steals

The Raptors were very active in turning the ball over, forcing 12 steals from the Hornets. Seven players picked up a seal, including Ja'Kobe Walter who had three.

The Raptors are trying to be a defensive-minded team, and being able to get steals is an important part of that.

31 - Immanuel Quickley's season high in points

The only player that had a bright spot on the offensive side of the ball was Immanuel Quickley, who made 11 of his 22 shots from the field for 31 points.

It's the most Quickley has had all season long, and the Raptors could benefit from his positive scoring output in the future.

36.9 - Raptors' shooting per cent

As a team, the Raptors shot just under 37 per cent from the field. It's really difficult to win basketball games when the team only makes a fraction of the shots that go up.

The wildest part about the game is the Raptors had a shot midway through the third quarter. The Hornets were also struggling at times, which kept the Raptors in it. Unfortunately for the Raptors, when the Hornets went on a run in the third quarter, they had no answer for it.