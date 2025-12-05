How to watch LaMelo Ball, Hornets vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are turning the page quickly and getting right back to the floor for the second half of a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors have seen a lot of the Hornets lately, splitting two games against them, both in close affairs. The Raptors won by two points in Toronto, while the Hornets were able to settle the score and win in overtime, snapping a nine-game winning streak.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Friday, December 5

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Hornets vs. Raptors on?

Hornets vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Hornets vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Hornets injury report

• SG Pat Connaughton (OUT - calf)

• PG Tre Mann (OUT - ankle)

• SG Collin Sexton (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• PF Grant Williams (OUT - knee)

• SG Josh Green (OUT - shoulder)

• SF Brandon Miller (OUT - shoulder)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hornets vs. Raptors preview

Since beating the Raptors less than a week ago in overtime, things have not gone as smoothly as they could for the Hornets. They took a trip to NYC to face the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, where they came out on the wrong end of the outcome in both games.

They lost by 13 to the Nets at the Barclays Center and followed that up with a 15-point loss against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. However, their winning spark could come back against the Raptors.

The Raptors are coming off a tough game last night against LeBron James and the Lakers and they should have more tired legs than the Hornets, who were idle and waiting in Toronto.

In order for the Raptors to reverse the result from last week, they will have to play together and make fewer mistakes in giving up the ball. If they can do that, the Raptors might be able to reverse their fortunes and come out on top.