Five questions ahead of LaMelo Ball, Hornets vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are back home for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets after their five-game road trip.

With the Raptors coming home for a brief stay, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI contributor James Plowright to learn more about Toronto's next opponent.

What's the biggest difference the Hornets have had between last year and this year?

Charlotte have more ball handling options this year with Collin Sexton and Kon Knueppel on the roster and Tre Mann healthy after missing most of last year. That has helped keep Charlotte's offense afloat compared to last year where it cratered as the worst in the league.

Who is the X-Factor for the Hornets?

The Hornets' rookie centre who they drafted in the second round, Ryan Kalkbrenner, became a Dad for the first time late last week. He's been a key pillar to Charlotte's defensive, rankings third in the NBA in blocks and giving Charlotte an interior presence they lacked under Mark Williams. Up against the Raptors who have a plethora of interior scorers, he will be tested.

Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner shoots during pregame warm ups against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

How has LaMelo Ball been in his return to the lineup?

Ball returned against Milwaukee on a minutes limit (approx 28mpg). He didn't score the ball efficiently but looked like his usual self. Charlotte won his minutes against the Bucks by +11 when he was on the floor. He should be more comfortable now, but expect his minutes limit to remain.

If the Hornets were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

Charlotte are hugely reliant on the 3-point line and offensive rebounding to generate offense, those two areas are strongly intertwined. If Charlotte can get on the offensive glass for kick out 3s, they could a route to upsetting the red hot Raptors.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Hornets lose 125-116 - Toronto's ball pressure could be a problem for the Hornets who have struggled with turnovers. They're also not blessed with defensive talent, the Raptors variety of offensive options makes it difficult to load up on a single player. I don't think this is a good match-up for Charlotte, especially while missing Brandon Miller.

Tipoff for the game between the Hornets and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports locally or stream it on NBA League Pass out-of-market.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories