How to watch, listen and stream Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks vs. Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are getting a shot at revenge against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for their next matchup.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks pulled out a win on Oct. 24 against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for the second game of the season and the two teams are back in action against each other for a chance to settle the score. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup:
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details
• Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
• Date: Tuesday, November 4
• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario
What channel is Bucks vs. Raptors on?
Bucks vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Bucks vs. Raptors live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Bucks injury report
• PG Kevin Porter Jr. (OUT - knee)
Raptors injury report
• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)
Bucks vs. Raptors preview
The Raptors are looking for their third straight win after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies in consecutive games. They will get a shot at the Bucks tonight, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Raptors played a short-handed team in each of their wins and the same could happen again with the Bucks coming to town. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a knee injury and the Bucks may not be ready to trot him out for games on consecutive nights.
If Antetokounmpo doesn't play, it will increase Toronto's chances of winning tremendously. The Raptors will then have to take advantage of his absence and attack the paint, much like they have in the past two games with Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Ja Morant all away from the court.
Should Antetokounmpo play, the Raptors will have to find a way to contain him. The Raptors' lack of size with Poeltl sidelined could be a concern, but the team has seen rookie Collin Murray-Boyles and Scottie Barnes step up in the rim protection department.
While Murray-Boyles and Barnes can hold their own, the Raptors haven't dealt with a beast like Antetokounmpo with Poeltl out. It will be their biggest challenge yet, but they should come up with a plan to keep him at bay.