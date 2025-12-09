How to watch NBA Cup quarterfinal Knicks vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are playing in their first NBA Cup knockout game as they host the New York Knicks in a quarterfinal matchup inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors and Knicks are just three wins away from winning their first-ever NBA Cup, so stakes will be high as the tensions rise. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup between the two Atlantic Division rivals.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

• Matchup: New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Tuesday, December 9

• Kickoff Time: 8:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Knicks vs. Raptors on?

Knicks vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Knicks vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Knicks injury report

• SG Miles McBride (OUT - ankle)

• SF Pacome Dadiet (OUT - ankle)

• C Karl-Anthony Towns (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

• SF Landry Shamet (OUT - shoulder)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram looks to drive past New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Knicks vs. Raptors preview

The Knicks and Raptors are facing off for the second time this season, but the stakes are a little bit higher than they were last month at Madison Square Garden. The winner of the game will advance to the semi-finals of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas this weekend to face the victor of the matchup between the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

The Raptors won East Group A by sweeping the 4 games over the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Knicks were able to get through East Group C despite an opening loss against the Chicago Bulls. Subsequent wins against the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets gave them first place in their group to move on to the knockout stage for a third straight year.

However, these games don't matter anymore as the slate has been wiped clean. It's winner-takes-all for the chance to go to Las Vegas and to give the team a chance to build some momentum going into the rest of the season, so the Raptors and Knicks should be a little hungrier for a win.