How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are back at home as they host the Portland Trail Blazers in their annual trip to Scotiabank Arena.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Tuesday, December 2

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Raptors on?

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

PG Damian Lillard - out (ruptured Achilles), SG Blake Wesley - out (foot fracture), PG Jrue Holiday - out (calf strain), PG Scoot Henderson - out (hamstring tear), C Donovan Clingan - questionable (illness), SF Matisse Thybulle - out (torn thumb ligament)

Raptors injury report

SF RJ Barrett - out (knee sprain)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe dribbles past Toronto Raptors center Orlando Robinson and forward Jonathan Mogbo | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are back in action after losing two games on the road against the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks to snap their nine-game winning streak.

The losses have exposed some of the issues the Raptors were facing that were not as prevalent because the team was winning. The 22-point loss against the Knicks was the worst of the season in terms of margin of victory, and the 94 points they scored was the lowest offensive output of the year.

In order for the Raptors to get back to where they were, they will need both Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram to return to form. The pair have been the joint offensive engine of the team. But in recent games, they have struggled to produce as much as they were in the earlier parts of the season.

Not having RJ Barrett on the floor definitely hurts. But with him missing his fifth consecutive game due to a knee sprain, the Raptors will have to find a way to figure things out.

Luckily for the Raptors, the Blazers are coming in also battered and bruised. The Blazers have lost seven of their last nine games, including their last two at home.

The Blazers are hoping to turn things around with the start of a 5-game road trip, but the Raptors' job is to start them off on the wrong foot.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories