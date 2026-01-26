How Raptors Contained Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Upset Thunder

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after finishing off their road trip in style with a 103-101 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who hold the league's best record at 37-10.

The Raptors came into OKC as an underdog, but they came out on top because they were able to limit reigning MVP and Hamilton, Ont. native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Fresh off a 47-point performance against the Indiana Pacers, SGA was held to just 24 in the game.

“We all know Shai’s the MVP, but at the end of the day it’s just embracing the challenge, knowing what his tendencies are,” Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“You can’t stop everything, but you can make it tough on him, so that’s just what I was aiming to do. Just be in him, make every shot tough, make it hard for him to get the ball ... like as soon as we made a shot, you know, get on him early, get the ball out of his hands. That was just kind of the mentality.”

Raptors Limit SGA to Beat Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander came off consecutive 40-point efforts for the Thunder, so the fact that the Raptors were able to hold him to 24 is a big reason why they came out of the game victorious.

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about why he has had more responsibility on the offensive end as of late.

“I think just naturally the ball is in my hands more because there are less playmakers out there,” Gilgeous-Alexander said via Grange. “I’m pretty sure my usage rate has probably been higher [recently], but whatever the game calls for, I’m going to do. If I need to be on it in certain situations, but definitely with guys being out, I’m going to be on the ball a little bit more.”

The lack of Jalen Williams, the Thunder's second-best player, also helped the Raptors significantly. Things could have been different if Williams was in the lineup, but his injury is something the Raptors took advantage of.

The Raptors were able to pull out a win against the Thunder on the road, and regardless of whether Williams was in the game or not, it's not an easy feat to accomplish. Perhaps the Raptors will take this win and allow themselves to grow further as the calendar goes from January to February with the trade deadline in sight.

