Immanuel Quickley Makes NBA History in Raptors' Win vs. Warriors

The Toronto Raptors picked up a huge win over the Golden State Warriors to snap a two-game losing skid. Although this was the Warriors' first game since Jimmy Butler tore his ACL, and the team was likely out of sorts, it was a well-deserved win for the Raptors behind an incredible performance.

Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley not only had the best game of his six-year career, but he had one of the most impressive outings in league history. Quickley finished the win with 40 points and ten assists on 11-13 shooting from the field, 7-8 from three-point range, and 11-11 from the free-throw line.

Quickley became the first player in NBA history to record 40+ points, 10+ assists, and make 5+ three-pointers while shooting 80 per cent or better from the field. This was also the most efficient 40-point game in league history, per Real App.

Out West, Immanuel Quickley was putting on a SHOW!



He's the first player in NBA history to record 40+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 5+ 3PM while shooting over 80% from the floor! pic.twitter.com/scRvWk0tUd — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2026

Quickley breaks out of his slump in style

The craziest part about Quickley's performance is that he has been in a slump leading up to the Warriors' game. Over his previous nine games, Quickley averaged just 15.8 points and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting 36.6 per cent from the field, 28 per cent from the three-point line, and 71.9 per cent from the charity stripe. Not to mention, he missed two games with a back injury.

Quickley has proven time and time again that he is capable of nights like this, but it is safe to say this was unexpected.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said Quickley "felt much better physically and he was himself" against the Warriors after recovering from the back injury. As a team, though, the Raptors seemed to be clicking all around.

The Raptors shot a blistering 62 per cent from three-point range, knocking down 21 of their 34 attempts, while tallying 42 total assists and shooting perfectly from the free-throw line. Those are clear recipes for success, and the Raptors pulled it off to a T in San Francisco.

QUICKLEY PUTTING UP WILT CHAMBERLAIN NUMBERS 🔥



Immanuel Quickley is the second player in NBA history with 40 PTS, 10 AST and 80% FG pct in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (x3) 👏 pic.twitter.com/6KzB1p7AoM — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 21, 2026

It is hard to lose a game when you drop 145 points as a team, and the Raptors did not disappoint, especially making the most of Quickley's historic performance. The 26-year-old guard is now averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game with 43.3/36.0/80.7 shooting splits on the season.

As trade rumors circulate, it will be interesting to see if this performance catches the attention of opposing teams looking to add a talented guard.

