Jamal Shead loves what he's seeing from Raptors

Toronto Raptors point guard Jamal Shead is making the most of the opportunity that has been presented to him in his second season in the league.

The former second-round pick out of the University of Houston was privy to high-level basketball in college, but he didn't get that in his rookie year with the Raptors. However, the team has built good habits, which has led to a 13-5 start on the season.

“I mean, it’s awesome. We’re turning around from last year. We saw the potential last year, and it’s really cool to see it kind of sprout,” Shead said via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat.

“I think everybody’s been tremendous. I think all, like 13 guys that play, all come in and contribute, you know, I think coach said it best. We had a really big spark in (Jamison Battle) the very first time we played at Cleveland and we’ve been pretty good since then.

“So I think it’s about all of us, and everybody’s contributing in a really, really major way.”

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead dribbles the ball past Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Shead doing his part for Raptors

Shead has been a big key behind the Raptors' eight-game winning streak. He has more assists per 36 minutes in the NBA than everyone that isn't named Nikola Jokic and he is getting better every day.

Shead credits his teammates for keeping him locked in each and every game and having the team all on the same page.

“Same way we didn’t get swept up in the losing last year,” Shead said via Wolstat. “I think we just stay one game at a time. Stay positive with each other, and keep the message the same. It’s about winning. It’s about playing hard. It’s about doing all the right things to try to put us in position to win.”

The Raptors' start has been surprising to a lot of people, but Shead and his teammates aren't thinking much of it. They know they can play at this level if they execute their game plan, so that's what we've seen from the Raptors.

Shead is leading one of the best benches in the league and if this same mindset persists over the course of the season, the Raptors will be playing pretty deep into the postseason.

Shead and the Raptors are back in action against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.