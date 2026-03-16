Things Are Beginning to Click For Raptors at the Right Time

The Toronto Raptors are on a winning streak after beating the Detroit Pistons 119-108 inside Scotiabank Arena.

Before beating the Pistons, the Raptors came out on top against the Phoenix Suns, giving Toronto two quality wins against playoff-caliber opponents going into the team's five-game road trip. Raptors forward Brandon Ingram believes the page is turning for the team.

“I think it's around that time for things to start clicking defensively, offensively,” Ingram said postgame via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“We went through a little rough patch these previous four games, but we found it. We had some conversations. Our communication on the floor has been good, and we've been able to fight back when we've been down and stay together. So, you know, it's building.”

Raptors Hoping to Play Best Basketball Ahead

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Teams have always said that they want to be playing their best basketball in late March and April as they reach the playoffs, and it's possible that is where the Raptors are heading.

A big part of the roster that wasn't available earlier in the season was starting center Jaka Pirtle, who missed most of the season with a back injury. However, he is coming off of his best game of the season in which he had 21 points and 18 rebounds in the win over the Pistons.

“It was a good battle today,” Poeltl said via Grange.

“So in that sense, I did enjoy it … I felt good today, the body felt really fresh. It’s a long season, and sometimes you wake up, and the body feels a little funky; other days you feel great. It’s difficult to figure out why some days are better than others. But today I’m really good, and I had a lot of energy on the court."

If Poeltl is starting to feel more like himself, and he can have those performances where he dominates the glass and is able to score a decent amount as well, the Raptors could be in full swing, especially if Ingram and Scottie Barnes are all playing at the height of their powers.

The Raptors needed all of their best players to play at their peak against the Pistons, and that's exactly what happened. If they are capable of doing that on a consistent basis, the Raptors will once again become a big threat to another playoff hopeful.

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