Raptors break down key plays in win over 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are still on a high after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 116-115 in overtime at home.

There were several plays that led the Raptors to victory, including the missed free throw at the end of the game from Scottie Barnes, that forced the clock to wind down from less than a second. Barnes spoke about the chaos that was connected to that play before it happened.

“I was already thinking about it, but I wanted to get confirmation from the sideline,” Barnes said via Sportsnet contributor Michael Grange. “… (but) some people were like make it, but I just turned around and as soon as it touched my hands I turned around and threw it off (the rim).”

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dribbles the ball past Philadelphis 76ers center Adam Bona. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors' team effort leads to win over Sixers

Barnes's missed free throw at the end of the game was crucial to the win, but there were several plays before that which also made a difference. One of those came at the end of regulation when rookie Collin Murray-Boyles found Jamal Shead for the game-tying shot.

“Nobody was expecting it, so it ended up being a great pass,” Shead said via Grange. “… I think he was looking at the rim and at the last second he’s like 'Oh my God, Jamal is right there.’”

When the ball left Murray-Boyles' hands for the dumpoff, there was a lot of uncertainty about what to do. Luckily for the Raptors, it paid off.

“That’s what makes it great. He didn’t think I was passing the ball,” Murray-Boyles said via Grange. “That’s why he reacted (how he did) when he shot the shot. It all worked out. That’s all that really matters.”

The Raptors showed up when it mattered most, but it was also due to the hustle of players like two-way guard Alijah Martin, who stepped up when the team needed him most. The Raptors were down several players, including Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, and Ja'Kobe Walter, who left the game in the first quarter with a hip injury.

Martin, a rookie out of Florida, played a career-high 30 minutes in the win.

“I love those types of games. It was dirty out there,” Martin said via Grange. “Our bigs were in a dog fight all night. So, the guards had to come down and rebound. We had to fight in there all game, all game, and we prevailed.”

Now, the Raptors get to do it all over again when they play the Sixers in a rematch at 7:30 p.m. ET, where revenge will be on the brain.

