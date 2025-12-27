Why Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili is enjoying the best season of his career

Toronto Raptors centre Sandro Mamukelashvili is getting more comfortable in the starting lineup, appearing in four of the last five games with the starters.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic believes Mamukelashvili is doing a good job as a starter for the team.

"He helps with his shooting, ability to stretch the floor. He's playing unselfishly, playing for his teammates. He's allowing everybody to be best version of themselves," Rajakovic said of Mamukelashvili.

Mamukelashvili making impact as a starter

The Raptors prefer Jakob Poeltl as their starting centre, but with his back injury, they've had to rely on somebody else. That just happens to be Mamukelashvili. The Georgian is beginning to fit in with the starters and Brandon Ingram believes he's a welcomed addition to the first unit.

"His ability to shoot outside, he's very efficient. He's confident in his shot, and also, when he gets going outside, he has defenders closing out to him hard, so he's able to either get to the rim and play make for other guys. So he's a guy that can shoot the basketball, but also play making he has high IQ," Ingram said.

So far this season, Mamukelashvili is averaging a career-high 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his first year with the Raptors. He is proving to be everything the Raptors thought he would be, and then some. The team is reliant on his production, especially right now when the Raptors are in need of his services as Jakob Poeltl handles a back injury on the sidelines.

The Raptors aren't sure when Poeltl will be able to return, so having Mamukelashvili play as well as he is should be something they appreciate.

The only issue with Mamukelashvili out there instead of Poeltl is the team's struggles in rebounding and rim protection. The team needs more depth at the position, but the team's woes in those areas aren't due to Mamukelashvili's efforts.

The Georgian is playing the centre role, but his game plays like more of a power forward. It's like the Raptors are trying to fit a square into a round hole, so the fit can be awkward at times. However, Mamukelashvili is doing the best he can and that is going to have to be enough for the Raptors right now as they navigate this tough stretch of basketball they are facing.

