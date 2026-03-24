Raptors Get Good Injury News Before Jazz Game

The Toronto Raptors are going into their game against the Utah Jazz with more reinforcements.

According to Sportsnet insider Michael Grange, Collin Murray-Boyles will make his long-awaited return for the Raptors against the Jazz.

CMB is in vs. Jazz. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 23, 2026

Collin Murray-Boyles Back For Jazz

Murray-Boyles, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has not played since Feb. 25 with a thumb sprain, but he is back in action after missing the last 11 games.

Murray-Boyles spoke with reporters before the Raptors went out on their road trip about possibly making his return to the lineup.

"That's what we've been striving for," Murray-Boyles said via Grange. "I want to get back with the guys. It hurts to sit on the bench and watch when I know I can make an impact, but we'll see.

"We're striving for it, but no promises."

They strived for it and they will get it. Having Murray-Boyles back in the lineup will be a boost for the team's defence as it performs better when the rookie is on the court. Teams have an offensive rating of 112.3 when he is on the court, but 114.4 when he's not. That will be a massive help for the Raptors, who need a win against the Jazz to keep pace in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Raptors had issues defending in their latest loss against the Phoenix Suns, specifically when it came to defending the perimeter. The beauty of having Murray-Boyles back on the court is it gives the team another defender that can play in both the backcourt or frontcourt. Murray-Boyles can defend any position on the floor, which gives the team some versatility on both ends of the floor.

The team won't have Immanuel Quickley (foot) or Jakob Poeltl (back) on the floor, so having Murray-Boyles softens the blow a little bit. Murray-Boyles will come off the bench as Jamal Shead, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Sandro Mamukelashvili will be the starting five for the Raptors. The Jazz are countering with Bez Mbeng, Elijah Harkless, Ace Bailey, John Konchar and Kyle Filipowski.

The Raptors and Jazz are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.