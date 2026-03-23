Raptors Need Bounce Back Performance vs. Jazz

The Toronto Raptors are visiting the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET inside the Delta Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz

• Date: Monday, March 23

• Kickoff Time: 9:00 PM EST

• Location: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT

What channel is Raptors vs. Jazz on?

Raptors vs. Jazz will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Raptors vs. Jazz live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

Jazz injury report

• C Walker Kessler (OUT - shoulder)

• PF Jaren Jackson Jr. (OUT - knee)

• C Jusuf Nurkic (OUT - nose)

• PG Keyonte George (OUT - hamstring)

• PF Lauri Markkanen (OUT - hip)

• PG Isaiah Collier (OUT - hamstring)

Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Jazz preview

The Raptors have to move past their recent loss against the Phoenix Suns after they failed to hold a lead for the entire game. It was a disappointing loss for the Raptors, who trailed by as much as 31 points throughout the contest.

The loss also pushed the Raptors a half game closer to the Play-In tournament, which is the opposite of what they are trying to do.

The Raptors have just 12 games left on their schedule between now and the end of the season. Of those 12 games, five of them come against teams that are not expected to reach the playoffs. This game against the Jazz is one of those opportunities for the Raptors to beat a team that shouldn't pose much of a challenge.

The Jazz are facing several injuries to top players, including Jaren Jackson Jr., Keyonte George, Lauri Markkinen and Isaiah Collier. Meanwhile, the Raptors may be at full strength as rookie forward Colin Murray-Boyles is inching closer to a return to the court.

He has missed the last couple of weeks with a thumb sprain, but he has been working with the team and his return has been teased over the last couple of games. Perhaps this game against the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back is the perfect time to re-introduce him to the lineup.

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