Raptors get Scottie Barnes injury update ahead of Wizards game

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is battling an illness ahead of the team's game against the Washington Wizards.

While he may not be 100 percent, Barnes is active and ready to go against the Wizards in Washington D.C., according to Sportsnet reporter Zulfi Sheikh.

Both Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles are AVAILABLE against the Wizards after entering the day questionable due to illness.



Raptors still without RJ Barrett (knee), Jakob Poeltl (back) and two-ways Alijah Martin and Chucky Hepburn. AJ Lawson is available to play. — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) December 26, 2025

Barnes survives injury report scare

The Raptors will have Barnes and rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles available against the Wizards, which will be a huge boost to their frontcourt.

Having Barnes available means the Raptors will have one of the best young players in the league on their side, which should be a catalyst that could fuel them to victory against the Wizards.

"Although it may appear at quick glance that former Florida State standout Scottie Barnes has stagnated over the past couple of seasons, that couldn’t be further from the truth, as 2025-26 has been the best season of the 24-year-old’s career thus far," HoopsHype wrote earlier this month.

"Barnes is putting up career-high marks in BPM (4.5) and WS/48 (0.151), the former of which ranks 19th league-wide. Barnes is also on pace to set a career-best mark in VORP, as his current 1.5 mark is 12th in the NBA."

The Raptors forward has been tremendous on defence and the team relies on him heavily in that area.

"Barnes is very much a team-first player with great playmaking ability, as well as being a hugely impactful defender," HoopsHype wrote. (Barnes is the only player in the NBA right now with at least 40 blocks and 40 steals thus far in the campaign.)

"Couple that with his career-high 38.6 percent shooting from three and elite slashing chops, and you will begin to understand why we have Barnes ranked where he is on this list."

While Barnes and Murray-Boyles are available to play, the team will be without RJ Barrett (knee sprain), Jakob Poeltl (lower back stiffness), Alijah Martin and Chucky Hepburn. The Wizards won't be 100 percent either as Corey Kispert is on the sidelines with hamstring tightness while Cam Whitmore is out with right shoulder deep vein thrombosis.

The Raptors should miss their injured teammates, but they will roll with who they have against the Wizards.

Tipoff between the Raptors and Wizards is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports, Monumental Sports Network, or stream it on NBA League Pass.

