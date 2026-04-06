Raptors Latest Loss vs. Celtics Could Be Playoff Preview Disaster

The Toronto Raptors just got a bite of the Boston Celtics and it didn't taste very good.

The Raptors fell 115-101 on the road, which doesn't bode well for their chances in a potential playoff series. As of now, the Raptors would enter the playoffs as the No. 7 seed while the Celtics clock in at No. 2. The Celtics have been consistent all year long, while the Raptors are plateauing amidst a strong first half of the season.

Here is a preview of the potential first-round series between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics.

Boston Bested Toronto in Season Series

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The regular season series wasn't kind to the Raptors against the Celtics. Boston swept Toronto, winning each game by eight points or more. Their victory against the Celtics in the final game of the season series was an exclamation point on how the year turned out for the Raptors.

Date Result Dec. 7, 2025 Celtics 121, Raptors 113 Dec. 20, 2025 Celtics 112, Raptors 96 Jan. 9, 2026 Celtics 125, Raptors 117 Apr. 5, 2026 Celtics 115, Raptors 101

Key Storylines to Watch

Stars vs. System

The Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, one of the best dynamic duos in the game. While Tatum spent most of the year on the sidelines nursing his torn Achilles, his return has given the Celtics a chance to compete for a championship.

On the flip side, the Raptors have built an identity around an offence that prioritizes ball movement. The Raptors rank #1 in fastbreak points per game (18.5) and #2 in assists, meaning they will try to turn up the tempo against the Celtics in the playoffs.

Battle in the Paint

The Celtics chewed, ate and swallowed the Raptors in the paint in their last matchup, surrendering 76 points in the paint in the loss. The Raptors don't have a ton of size to work with and Nikola Vucevic is expected to come back soon from his finger surgery, which could make things very challenging for Toronto.

Raptors X-Factors

Ja'Kobe Walter has emerged as a secondary creator with the bench unit, leading the Raptors with 16 points in their last meeting. If he can score around that in every playoff game, the Raptors' chances of winning should skyrocket.

Ultimately, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett have to contain Tatum and Brown in order for the Raptors to have a shot. The Raptors need Barrett to limit his turnovers and Ingram to win his individual scoring matchups if the team wants to be competitive in the series.

Can Raptors Upset Celtics?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots a layup against the Boston Celtics. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Raptors are big underdogs in a potential series against the Celtics, or any high-level team. The Raptors' struggles against top teams this season is well-documented. In order for the Raptors to win, they need to double down on their identity of being physical on defence and fast on offence.

If the Raptors can steal a game against the Celtics, they could put the pressure on Boston to perform and win on the road.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.