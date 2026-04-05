The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after a 115-101 loss against the Boston Celtics inside TD Garden.

Here's a look at how the Raptors found themselves losing to the Celtics:

How Boston's Spacing Neutralized Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl walks up court against the Detroit Pistons | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Celtics scored 78 points against the Toronto Raptors in the paint, which is where the game was won and lost. Jakob Poeltl was defending the rim, but the Celtics effectively cracked the code against the Raptors with their spacing.

The Celtics offence forced Poeltl to hover around the 3-point line, opening the door for the Celtics to race downhill and score with ease in the paint against the Raptors, who struggle without size apart from the Austrian centre.

Raptors Struggle, But Ja'Kobe Walter Continues Hot Streak

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Despite the defence's struggles protecting the rim, Ja'Kobe Walter was a bright spot for the Raptors, scoring a team-high 16 points with four 3-pointers. It's not easy to score against the Celtics defence, which is one of the best in the league, but he found a way to keep the Raptors in the game throughout the first three quarters.

Walter continues to grow in his second season and he isn't relying as much on being a streaky shooter as much as he was before. He is stringing together positive performances by becoming a secondary creator that make him someone the Raptors need to play in the postseason rotation, possibly even if in the starting lineup if point guard Immanuel Quickley remains injured.

What's Next For Raptors?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes knocks the ball away from Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The loss puts the Raptors in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 43-35 record, which puts them in a tie with the Philadelphia 76ers. The difference between the 6th and 7th seeds is massive as the sixth place gives the team safety from the Play-In Tournament and a matchup against the 3rd seed, while seventh place forces a team to win one of two games to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The Raptors will host the Miami Heat for a pair of games at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday and Thursday in matchups that could further shape how the playoff race will finish.

Tip off between the Heat and Raptors is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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