Raptors learn key lesson after Hornets game

The Toronto Raptors are coming off the closest game of the season in a two-point victory against the Charlotte Hornets, but there are pros and cons to the tight matchup.

While the Raptors would rather win without the dramatics, it's inevitable to find in the league. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about the benefits of playing a close game.

“This is good for us. This is going to be a very good film for us to watch. I thought that we did some extraordinary things there down the stretch — rim protection, blocking shots, coming up with some important rebounds,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “It’s going to be good film for us to learn how we can close the game and better execute there.”

Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton controls the ball as Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl defends. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors growing after close game

The Raptors only had one game decided by less than 10 points before their matchup against the Hornets, so they haven't had a ton of experience in crunch time. Luckily for the Raptors, they held their own and came out of the game victorious.

Raptors forward Brandon Ingram spoke about how this will help the team later in the season.

“It’s practice for your goal in the long run,” Ingram said via Grange. “Executing in tight situations, trying to figure out what the best shot on the floor is, and also defensively, figuring out he right play. That’s going to help us in the playoffs.”

Ingram's heroics down the stretch, including the game-winning assist and a key block on the next play, proved to be crucial to get the Raptors in the win column.

“I mean, Brandon is a very cool teammate, his teammates, they really love him," Rajakovic said.

"He did great job getting incorporated in our team, even last year when he was not playing. He's invested in our guys. He's invested in this team. You know he likes to be around them. He likes to get to know them. And you know when somebody is just a good human being, and he does well, obviously you are going to cheer for him and support him. So that was the natural reaction from our bench.”

The Raptors will look to showcase their growth from their latest win when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.