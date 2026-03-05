Raptors Legend Vince Carter Makes Bold Scottie Barnes Claim

It's been over two decades since Vince Carter suited up for the Toronto Raptors, but he still keeps tabs on the team as one of the league's top television analysts.

Carter has been keeping an eye on Raptors star Scottie Barnes, and he has been very impressed with his play this season. Carter believes Barnes should be a candidate for one of the league's top awards.

“I want to give Scottie (Barnes) flowers as well … it was his team, but he was willing to sacrifice for the good of BI (Ingram coming in), and (Barnes) still became an all-star and brought another one with him (Ingram). And (Barnes) might be Defensive Player of the Year as well," Carter said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

Barnes Could Be Defensive Player of the Year

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet dribbles past Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Barnes has been one of the best players on defence all season long and he should definitely be considered for the league's Defensive Player of the Year honour.

Barnes is among the few players in the league averaging more than a block and a steal per game, which sets him apart from other defenders around the league. It is a sign that he can defend both on the perimeter and in the paint, which is also something few defenders possess. He has transformed the Raptors defence this season and it's why the team has seen a lot of improvement.

Barnes needs to have a strong final month of the season in order to keep pace with the rest of the league in terms of winning the award. While the individual accolade would be a nice achievement for Barnes, he is likely more concerned about helping the Raptors win games.

After losing three of their last four contests, Barnes and the Raptors can't be satisfied with how things are currently going. They need to make some changes, especially in the fourth quarter, if they want to pull out some victories against the league's upper echelon of opponents.

Barnes and the Raptors will have another chance to beat a strong team when they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM ET inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.