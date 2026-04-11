Raptors Fall to Knicks: Playoff Seeding Scenarios Update

The Toronto Raptors are moving down in the Eastern Conference standings after a 112-95 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night inside Madison Square Garden.

The Raptors came into the game in fifth place, but now find themselves in sixth with the loss and will need a win in their regular-season finale at home against the Brooklyn Nets to ensure their spot in the top six, which would prevent them from having to participate in the Play-In Tournament. Here's a look at how the standings will shake out.

The Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-102, giving themselves a top-six spot and the Southeast Division title. The lowest they can be is number six, but if they beat the Heat in their final game of the season, they will solidify their spot and face the Cavs in the first round of the playoffs.

The Raptors can clinch a top-six spot with a win at home against the Nets on Sunday. They can move up to No. 5 if they win and the Hawks lose to the Heat.

Ultimately, tonight was a missed opportunity for the Raptors, as they could have stayed at fifth, but they are probably most concerned about getting into the top six. Tonight's results also confirmed that the Knicks would be the No. 3 seed. If the Raptors win and the Hawks also win, Toronto will head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their first-round series next week.

The Magic are set to beat the Chicago Bulls on the road, giving them their 45th victory of the season and putting them in a tie with the Raptors. However, Toronto has the tiebreaker as a result of their 52-point win at Scotiabank Arena in late March.

The Magic can overtake the Raptors with a win against the Boston Celtics and a Toronto loss against Brooklyn.

The Sixers beat the Indiana Pacers on the road tonight, so they keep pace in the East. Philly has the tiebreaker on both the Magic and Raptors, so they could jump to sixth with a win on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks if Orlando and Toronto both lose.

It's unlikely, but Philadelphia will try its best to avoid the Play-In if they can.

The Hornets lost to the Detroit Pistons at home, locking them into the Play-In Tournament. There is a good chance the Hornets will be in ninth place, even if they beat the Knicks on Sunday.

That will give them a game at home to start their Play-In Tournament gauntlet against the Miami Heat, who are locked into No. 10.

The Heat are already at No. 10 after back-to-back losses against the Raptors. They are playing for pride in their final game on Sunday against the Hawks before they face a pair of elimination games in the Play-In Tournament.

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