Raptors Embarrassed in Blowout Loss vs. Suns

The Toronto Raptors are still in the loss column after falling to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 120 to 98 inside the Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Raptors came into the game with a good chance to win after the Suns lost the first half of their back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they came out flat and allowed Phoenix to pounce early.

The Suns built a double-digit lead in the first quarter that they would carry for the entire night. The Raptors never had a lead during the game, and it was one of their worst performances of the season.

Raptors Take Bad Loss vs. Suns

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes dribbles down court against the Phoenix Suns. | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The leading scorer for the Raptors was Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points on an efficient 8 of 9 shooting from the field. As a team, the Raptors shot 50 per cent from the field, but they could not withstand the Suns' ability to make from beyond the three-point line.

The Raptors shot 9 of 27 from distance, while the Suns made 18 of their 40 attempts, good for 45 per cent. In a 27-point swing, this is where the game was decided.

Joining Barnes in double figures was RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl, who each had 13 points. Immanuel Quickley added 11, while Gradey Dick had 10 in 15 minutes of action.

The Suns were faced with several injuries, but they managed to shoot their way to victory against the Raptors. Devin Booker was the game's leading scorer with 25 points, while Jalen Green added 20 of his own. Collin Gillespie managed to post 16 points, and Jordan Goodwin had 14 in the starting lineup. Ryan Dunn added 12 of his own off the bench as rookie Rasheer Fleming had 11 in 29 minutes on the court.

It's a tough loss for the Raptors because every game is super important from here on out, and not picking up a winnable game could cost them dearly in the long run.

What's Next For Raptors?

Perhaps the only thing about this loss against the Suns that is good is that the Raptors can move on quickly with another game tomorrow against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET inside the Delta Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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