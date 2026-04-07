Raptors Power Rankings: Struggles Against Top Seeds Spark Play-In Concerns

The Toronto Raptors are figuring out how to move forward with their struggles against the top teams in the league.

Following Sunday’s loss against the Boston Celtics, the Raptors fell to an unimpressive 1-10 record against the top three seeds (Pistons, Celtics, Knicks). If this was one game, it could be viewed as a glitch in the matrix, but continued struggles against the top teams in the league suggest the Raptors could struggle in the playoffs, which leads to their drop in power rankings across the internet.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (15, no change)

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram passes the ball back against Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"The Raptors have fallen back into the Play-In group in the East, because they lost (at home) to the Kings last week, getting clobbered on the glass by a familiar face (Precious Achiuwa). They hold the head-to-head tie-breaker with the fifth-place Hawks, but are now two games behind, making it tough for them to climb into a first-round matchup with the fourth-place Cavs (who could move up). And with their loss in Boston on Sunday, the Raptors are now 1-10 against the top three teams in the East," Schuhmann wrote.

Our Take: The Raptors' loss against the Kings was the worst defeat of the season, especially because of their rebounding. The Raptors were outrebounded 48-32 during the game and the Kings had 19 offensive boards. An inflamed heel injury for Brandon Ingram was part of the loss as the Raptors lack the secondary rim protection behind Jakob Poeltl. The loss doesn't give much confidence that the Raptors can make noise in the playoffs.

The Athletic, Law Murray (14, down 3)

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles shoots a layup against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"The Raptors will finish no lower than the Play-In, which would have been an accomplishment for last year’s team. But for now, Toronto is staring at the possibility of being in the Play-In after being in the top six in the East for most of the season. Toronto has two All-Stars, Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, and the Raptors have been solid in clutch time after being awful in those games a year ago. It will be fascinating to see where the Raptors wind up," Murray wrote.

Our Take: The Raptors have been "solid in clutch time" this season, but that wasn't the case in their loss against the Boston Celtics. The game slows down for the postseason, which could work against the Raptors, who lead the league in fastbreak points this season. This means Barnes will have to step up defensively while Ingram has to take on the lead role of being a shot creator and primary scorer.

Clutch Points, Brett Siegel (15, down 2)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes makes a move on Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Two straight games against the Heat will tell the tale of what is to come for the Toronto Raptors and how the Eastern Conference playoff picture will look, especially since these two teams are separated by two games in the standings," Siegel wrote.

"Toronto has stumbled during the second half of the season and has lost its groove due to injuries. However, this is still a strong defensive team at full strength, and the Raptors' length can bother a lot of teams. Keep an eye on where they end up in the final standings."

Our Take: Siegel emphasizes how important the Raptors' next two games against the Heat are as it could very well determine where Toronto ends up in the final Eastern Conference standings. The Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic are all hot on their tail and every game from here on out will play a huge role in the final outcome of the season.

Can Raptors Get Out of Play-In?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While the power rankings show skepticism, the Raptors are still in control of their own destiny. The next two games at home against the Miami Heat is a "play-in" for the Play-In Tournament. In order for the Raptors to come out on top, they must play into their identity as a strong transition team to match the Heat's high-octane offence.

The Raptors also need to get their injured players back to full health to ensure they have as healthy of a crew as possible going into the playoffs.

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