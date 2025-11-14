Raptors take another step in right direction vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are all smiles after a 126-113 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. The victory gives the Raptors their second win of the season in Cleveland, keeping the good vibes going for the team.

While the Raptors trailed after the first quarter, they dominated in the second, outscoring the Cavs 38-24 to go up double digits going into the locker room. cutting things to five points by the end of the third quarter. However, the Raptors were able to stop the Cavs' momentum to finish them off in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor dribbles beside Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Raptors grab win vs. Cavaliers

The Raptors had a trio of players score 20 or more with Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes.

Poeltl was dominant in the paint with 7 of 10 from the field and a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line. As a team, the Raptors made 16 of 17 from the charity stripe, which certainly aided them in their win.

Quickley one-upped himself again with a season-high of 25 points. The point guard from Kentucky made 10 of 13 shots from the field, including five attempts from downtown.

Barnes was the best of the bunch with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, putting him two dimes shy of a triple-double. He was dominant on both ends of the floor and a significant part of the Raptors win.

Joining them in double figures was backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili, who dropped 13 points in his return to the lineup after missing the previous game with a neck contusion and Brandon Ingram, who scored 11.

For the Cavs, Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 31 points while De'Andre Hunter had 16 and Sam Merrill added 12. Evan Mobley struggled mightily, scoring just seven points while grabbing nine rebounds.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin added 18 off the bench while Craig Porter Jr. added 10 of his own in the second unit.

What's next for Raptors?

The Raptors are proving that they can be a factor in the Eastern Conference this season after beating the Cavs twice early in the season. They are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

It's still early, but these games will count more as the season progresses. These wins are putting them in the right spot moving forward.

The Raptors finish their road trip against the Indiana Pacers.