Trade idea sends Ja Morant to Raptors, but is it worth it?

The Toronto Raptors are among the teams that could be a landing spot for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant if he is traded.

Morant has been frustrated this season with the Grizzlies' rotations and the 4-9 start suggests the team may be looking for some change. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley proposes a trade that would send RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji and a 2028 first-round pick (top-five protected) to the Grizzlies for Morant.

"The Raptors have shown they have what it takes to form a rock-solid roster," Buckley wrote. "But in a league where teams hope to be anywhere but the middle, can this core ever rise above being pretty OK? Their key contributors are either in the heart of their primes or right on the cusp of them, and they're all locked into pricey, long-term pacts.

"Toronto, then, should be ready and willing to explore all possibilities of acquiring a star. Even if that player is, like Morant, a star more by name recognition than actual production and not in a hand-in-glove fit for this roster.

"If the Raptors think a change of scenery could help Morant rediscover his elite form, they could benefit from his downhill attacking and playmaking. There might be some risk of sending out Barrett, a Toronto native, just as he could be coming into his own, but given his track record, it might be more risky to miss out on the chance to sell high here."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts toward an official during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Could Raptors make trade for Morant?

The reasoning behind the Raptors being in the hunt for Morant is sound. There are question marks at the point guard position and Morant would certainly elevate the team's ceiling.

If the team only needs to trade one future first-round pick, it could be in their best interest to go in on a deal like this while the price is low. However, the compensation may be a little different in terms of the players.

If this trade were to go through, it would be hard to imagine Immanuel Quickley not being in the deal. The Grizzlies would need a point guard with Morant gone and the Raptors would have a logjam.

Any trade for Morant, or a different point guard, would likely spell the end of Quickley's run in Toronto. However, Quickley appears to be bouncing back after a tough start, so the Raptors may be looking to keep him for the time being.