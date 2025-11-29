Raptors vs. Knicks might be NBA Cup quarterfinal to watch

The Toronto Raptors are moving on to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup for the first time in the tournament's three-year history.

In order to punch a ticket to the semifinals in Las Vegas, the Raptors will have to beat the New York Knicks in Toronto. Here's a look at the four quarterfinal matchups, which will take place on Dec. 9-10.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

The Knicks won East Group C with a 3-1 record over the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, while the Raptors marched through East Group A with a 4-0 mark.

The matchup pits OG Anunoby against his former team, while RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley get their shot against their former team. Anunoby and Barrett have been injured, but there's a chance both could be healthy in time to face their former squad.

A preview of this matchup takes place at Madison Square Garden between the two teams on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes bobbles the ball as he dries to the net against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

A Sunshine State showdown sits on the other side of the Eastern Conference bracket. The winner of the game will face either the Raptors or the Knicks in the Eastern Conference final in Las Vegas.

The Magic beat the Heat on opening night and the two teams have been among the best in the East so far this season. Miami is a game back of Toronto while Orlando is 2.5.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder won West Group A by beating the Suns in Oklahoma City. Now, the Suns will get another shot in the home of the league's best team.

The Thunder are 19-1 through the first 20 games of the season, establishing themselves as the best team in the league so far this season. Meanwhile, the Suns have impressed, going 12-8 in a crowded Western Conference.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Spurs upset the Denver Nuggets to win West Group C while the Lakers breezed through West Group B, winning each of their four games.

The Lakers beat the Spurs 118-116 at Crypto.com Arena back on Nov. 5. The Spurs will get another crack at the Lakers in Los Angeles, but this time LeBron James will be on the court, which could make San Antonio's job a little but trickier as it tries to reach Vegas for the first time.