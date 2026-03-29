Magic Game Could Be Raptors' Most Important This Season

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to keep their spot in the Eastern Conference standings as they host the Orlando Magic in a crucial matchup for playoff positioning.

The Raptors come into the game in 5th place in the East with a 41-32 record. The Magic are in 8th place with a 39-34 mark, sitting just two games back of the Raptors. A game like this could completely flip the entire playoff picture with just two weeks left before the end of the season.

Why Magic vs. Raptors Matters So Much

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is guarded by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On top of the playoff implications in the matchup, this is the rubber match in the three-game regular season series between the Magic and Raptors. Whoever wins this game will clinch the tiebreaker, which could come into play with only a handful of games to go and the two teams so close in the standings.

A win would give the Raptors even more of a cushion in the fifth spot in the East. It gets them one step closer towards sticking around in the top six to save themselves from the play-in tournament.

Biggest Key to Victory

In the two prior matchups between the Magic and Raptors this season, the team that entered the fourth quarter with the lead did not walk away with the victory.

When the two teams played in Toronto back in late December, the Magic were up by 10 with 12 minutes to go. However, the Raptors held them to just 12 points in the final 12 minutes and walked away with the 1-point victory.

The Magic returned the favor when they had a rematch in Orlando, even though Brandon Ingram had 35 points. The Raptors gave up a 13-point lead going into the final frame, but the Magic reversed its fortunes from their previous matchup. Instead of scoring just 12 points in the final quarter, they dropped 44 and held the Raptors to 21, giving themselves a 10-point victory.

If the Raptors are going to pull out a victory, they need to play a full 48 minutes. It's imperative that they don't give up much in the fourth quarter, and they will be lucky to have their home crowd on their side as they try and salvage a win that could do wonders for their playoff hopes.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Sunday, March 29

• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EST

• Location: ScotiaBank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Magic vs. Raptors on?

Magic vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Magic vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Magic injury report

• SG Anthony Black (OUT - abdomen)

• SF Franz Wagner (OUT - ankle)

• PF Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Raptors injury report

• PG Immanuel Quickley (OUT - foot)

• C Trayce Jackson-Davis (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SF Brandon Ingram (QUESTIONABLE - heel)

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - back)