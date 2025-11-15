The Toronto Raptors picked up a huge win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, upsetting the title contenders on the road with a final score of 126-113. The Raptors have been one of the NBA's most surprising teams recently, winning six of their last seven, and Thursday's win in Cleveland bolstered their case as a legitimate team in the East.

Leading the charge for the Raptors was Scottie Barnes with 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and five blocks, while shooting 12-22 from the field with a team-high plus-18. After the game, Barnes talked about his all-around impact and how he was able to help the Raptors pull off the huge road win.

"I know what I'm capable of. So, you know, I've just got to bring that every single night," Barnes said in his postgame presser. "Be aggressive, attacking downhill. Being aggressive on both ends. I know I was just helping my teammates a lot. If someone gets beat, just trying to be there to be help for them. Just doing those things on both ends."

Scottie Barnes' impact in Toronto

Barnes has quietly been one of the most impactful players in the Eastern Conference this season, and his incredible performance on Thursday was a prime example. Not only is Barnes notching new career highs in points per game (20.2), blocks per game (1.8), field goal percentage (50.5), and three-point percentage (42.9), but his all-around impact is a main reason why the Raptors are hanging around the playoff picture.

Barnes emphasized how important it is for the team when he is aggressive on offense.

"Once I'm aggressive and I'm attacking downhill, just drawing the defense on me and being able to kick out. It just opens up a lot for our team," Barnes said.

Scottie Barnes 1st Team All-Defense pic.twitter.com/ZQAu7C6GXW — Spain (@spainpnr) November 14, 2025

Of course, Barnes' defensive impact is clear, but what he is doing on offense is a game-changer. Barnes became one of just four players in NBA history to drop 28+ points, 10+ rebounds, 8+ assists, 5+ blocks, and 1+ three-pointer in a single game (per Stathead), thanks to his performance in Cleveland, and he has notched a double-double in half of Toronto's games this season.

If what Barnes is doing on the stat sheet is any indication, then he is legitimately making an All-Star case, especially if the Raptors continue to win games. At the minimum, he is making a case for NBA All-Defense, but his play on both sides of the ball should certainly be recognized.