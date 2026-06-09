Nikola Vucevic Could Leave Celtics, Join Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are going to be scouring the free agent market for centres this offseason, especially with the potential of Sandro Mamukelashvili signing elsewhere this summer.

Mamukelashvili has a $2.8 million player option that he is expected to decline since he could earn a raise that the Raptors would be unable to offer. If Mamukelashvili were to leave the Raptors, the team would have an opening in the rotation at the centre position and Nikola Vucevic could fill it.

Here's a look at why the Raptors should and shouldn't sign Vucevic in free agency.

The Pros

Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas drives against Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Vucevic is a proven veteran with 15 years of experience in the NBA. He has made two All-Star teams, in 2019 and 2021. He spent most of his career with the Orlando Magic from 2012 to 2021, but was traded to the Chicago Bulls shortly after making his second All-Star team for Wendell Carter Jr. and a future first-round pick that turned into Franz Wagner.

Vucevic spent parts of six seasons with the Bulls, averaging 18.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Cons

In the middle of the year, Vucevic and his expiring contract were traded to the Boston Celtics, who were in need of a center for Anfernee Simons. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they were not able to get the version of Vucevic they had hoped for, as he averaged 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds in 16 appearances with the team.

There is a possibility that Vucevic has his best basketball behind him, and he is not able to play at the level the Raptors would need him to be at.

The Bottom Line

The Raptors should be willing to sign Vucevic if the price is right. There's a chance that his value has diminished enough that the Raptors may be able to fit him in the mid-level exception, but that will be dictated by how other teams perceive his value.

Vucevic turns 36 around the start of the season in late October, so it might be risky to put a lot of pressure on someone who could be in the twilight of his career, especially considering the fact that his timeline doesn't align with Toronto's younger core.

That being said, he was averaging close to a double-double with the Bulls earlier in the season, with 16.9 points and 9 rebounds per game. There is potential that his fit with the Celtics just wasn't there, and things might work out if he were to join the Raptors.

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