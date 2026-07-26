DeMar DeRozan Instagram Post Sparks Raptors Reunion Rumors

The Toronto Raptors are still figuring out what they need to do in free agency as the calendar turns from July to August.

Very few free agents are left in the league, and the Raptors only have one roster spot to operate with. A reunion with franchise legend DeMar DeRozan is still in the cards. DeRozan posted a reel on Instagram that had Raptors fans clamouring for his return to Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan posted the iconic Bad Boys “I love you, man” car scene on his IG.



“The car ride every time Kyle Lowry pick me up!” 👀



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2XsCdqDvSk — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) July 25, 2026

DeRozan Reminisces on Raptors Tenure

DeRozan posted a small clip from Bad Boys with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, captioning the video, "The car ride every time @kyle_lowry7 pick me up!"

Earlier in the offseason, Lowry retired with the Raptors after a successful 20-year career in the league, nine of which were spent in Toronto. Lowry spent most of his Raptors tenure playing alongside DeRozan, who was a first-round pick by Toronto in the 2009 NBA Draft.

A big theme for the Raptors this offseason has been nostalgia. That was evidenced by Lowry's one-day contract and announcement of a subsequent jersey retirement next season and the trade for Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers. While the deal was ultimately paused, it's understood that Leonard will find his way back to Toronto one way or another.

The question remains whether DeRozan will follow him.

How Realistic Are DeRozan's Chances to Return?

While fans may be excited about the idea of a possible reunion with DeRozan, there are still a lot of hoops Toronto has to go through in order to get there. The Raptors only have one open roster spot, and signing DeRozan would force the Raptors to go above the first apron, which they are trying to avoid.

Things could be different if the Raptors finalize the Leonard trade, which would give Toronto an extra roster spot. It remains to be seen if the contract numbers would crunch in the Raptors' favour.

The Raptors have to wait for the Leonard investigation regarding the Los Angeles Clippers' allegations of circumventing the salary cap before working through with the trade. Then, they will be able to finish off their offseason by signing a 14th player, which could be DeRozan.

However, for the time being, other teams are looking to fill out their rosters. Teams like the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers could add DeRozan before the Raptors get a chance to sign him.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.